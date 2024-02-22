humano Partners with DailyPay to Become an Employer of Choice, Takes Holistic Approach to its Benefits Package
DailyPay’s Financial Wellness Solution Enables humano Employees to Have Pay Transparency and Flexibility
Emotional, financial, spiritual, mental, and social well-being are all integral aspects of individuals' lives, and humano is committed to offering benefits that address all these facets”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- humano, a logistics and supply chain company that engages in warehousing, freight handling, order selection, kitting, and packaging services, has partnered with DailyPay – the industry’s leading on-demand pay solution.
— Sarah O’Neill, VP of HR & Administration at humano
The humano team is dedicated to improving the experience of its employees, taking on a holistic approach to employee benefits. By implementing impactful benefits that support employees both at work and in their personal lives, humano empowers its employees to show up and be their best every day. Research conducted by Arizent, commissioned by DailyPay, found that 30% of employers who offer DailyPay say they’ve seen a reduction in employee turnover since implementing it.
"In 2024, employee wellness encompasses far beyond mere physical health perks. Emotional, financial, spiritual, mental, and social well-being are all integral aspects of individuals' lives, and humano is committed to offering benefits that address all these facets,” said Sarah O’Neill, VP of HR & Administration at humano. “DailyPay serves as a convenient avenue for staff to access financial resources and their earned wages instantly. By empowering employees with control over when they can access their pay, we have enabled them to prioritize what truly matters."
Through DailyPay’s work tech platform, humano employees can have real-time access to their earned wages. This means employees can see exactly how much they are earning after completing a shift through the DailyPay app. With the additional pay transparency and choice and control over their earned pay, employees are more productive, more engaged, and more likely to take on additional shifts, according to research from Arizent.
The research also found that 82% of surveyed employees say DailyPay makes it easier to understand how much income they’ve earned each day, thus making it easier to make the most educated financial decisions to spend, save, or invest.
With DailyPay, humano has gained a competitive advantage in hiring and retention. Among its other benefits, are dental, medical, 401(k), paid time off (PTO) and telehealth offerings. A recent report found that 96% of employers who offer earned wage access say it helps them attract talent.
Headquartered in San Diego, CA, humano operates in 30 different states with over 100 different warehouses. To learn more about career opportunities at humano, click here.
About humano
We formed humano to create an environment for smart, hardworking and passionate individuals to flourish - while ultimately providing our Clients with results that significantly improve their Supply Chain Operations. We are a group of individuals coming together to form a Team to be different and do extraordinary things. We have the capability and experience to successfully perform any and all activities within the 4-walls of any distribution center in any state, and in any city. Want to join our team? Apply online at www.humano.net.
About DailyPay, Inc.
DailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As the industry’s leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job, while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.
Media Contacts:
David Schwarz
david.schwarz@dailypay.com
Adriana Ball
adriana.ball@dailypay.com
David Schwarz
DailyPay
email us here