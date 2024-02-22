Perfect Plastic Printing Partners with Ellipse to Integrate EVC® Battery-free Dynamic Card Security Code
Perfect Plastic Printing (PPP), a global leader in the manufacturing of payment solutions, today announced an advanced partnership with Ellipse World, Inc. (Ellipse) to integrate EVC® (Ellipse Verification Code) battery-free Dynamic Security Code technology into their payment card product lineup. The advanced partnership will focus on delivering new value to PPPs clients through a solution aimed at eradicating e-Commerce fraud, eliminating false declines, creating new revenue opportunities, and offering control and peace of mind to cardholders.
THE EVC ALL-IN-ONE™ BATTERY-FREE TECHNOLOGY
The EVC All-In-One, is the latest generation of drop-in replacement EMV micromodule. This new micromodule elevates a basic payment card into a full-fledged e-Commerce security product. The micromodule features an integrated screen that displays a dynamic security code (known as CVV/CVC) every time the card is inserted or tapped at a physical terminal.
A NEW SECURITY CODE DURING EVERY CARD-PRESENT TRANSACTION
As EVC leverages existing EMV rails, the card autonomously generates a new Security Code code (known as CVV/CVC) every time the card is inserted or tapped at a physical terminal or ATM. This dynamic code not only effectively safeguards card information from theft by malicious actors but simultaneously provides a trusted data point in e-commerce transactions.
SECURITY ON-DEMAND
EVC cards, with mobile phone connectivity, empower cardholders to instantly refresh their card's security code on demand through their mobile phones. The Clear-Display mode allows cardholders erase the current security code from unwanted eyes, providing unparalleled control and peace of mind when handing out their card.
THE BRIDGE BETWEEN THE PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL REALMS
Achieving a seamless and unified physical/digital experience is now possible. Cardholders can effortlessly utilize card information from either their physical card or their mobile app, ensuring ease of use. Additionally, the dynamic security code feature on the card protects critical card information at the source, enhancing the security of mobile wallets and card-on-file enrollments.
OPTION TO SEND CARDS WITH OR WITHOUT AN INITIAL SECURITY CODE
EVC technology enables PPP to personalize, fulfill, and mail cards with or without a CVV on the card. The omission of a CVV on the card prevents information theft during card transit. Cardholders can subsequently activate the card’s CVV at any POS, ATM, or conveniently with their mobile phone.
NEW REVENUE OPPORTUNITY
Innovation drives myriad new revenue generation: payment cards with EVC not only create fresh revenue streams but also expand market share for banks and merchants by attracting new clients and spearheading new card payment plans. An EVC module transforms a card into what is known as a “Top of Wallet” card, which is a card that a customer keeps at the top of their wallet for constant use. This benefits cardholders, merchants, banks, processors, and everyone else in the payment ecosystem.
SUPPORTS ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) INITIATIVES
The EVC solution is in harmony with PPP's dedication, as well as that of any relevant stakeholders, to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. It actively contributes to waste reduction by prolonging the lifespan of cards and distinguishes itself as a digitally inclusive technology, thanks to its user-friendly utilization.
“We are dedicated to creating new value for our clients by providing the most innovative and highest quality products and solutions. EVC epitomizes this commitment by representing the natural evolution of the payment card,” said Kevin McKee, Vice President of Sales at PPP. ”It caters to genuine cardholder requirements for security and control in the digital economy, while enabling Issuers to distinguish themselves with the most sophisticated payment card solution yet. Seamlessly bridging the physical and digital realms, it promotes digital inclusion for everyone.”
"Collaborating with Perfect Plastic Printing marks another stride toward ensuring payment security for everyone, “ said Cyril Lalo, CEO at Ellipse. “The decision to partner with Perfect Plastic Printing was both evident and natural, given their demonstrated track record in consistently producing high-quality cards in volume, coupled with an exceptional level of service."
EASY TO DEPLOY
The EVC solution is swift and straightforward to deploy with no integration impact when implemented alongside current EVC-ready processors. Additional processors can seamlessly and rapidly integrate EVC verification services, thanks to its integration into existing EMV rails.
THE NEW PAYMENT CARD STANDARD
EVC is poised to become the new standard for payment cards, establishing a secure and convenient transaction environment for cardholders. Serving as the bridge between the physical and digital realms, it instills trust and confidence in cardholders during online transactions. PPP is fully prepared to support all forward-thinking issuers in deploying this innovative solution.
ABOUT PPP:
Perfect Plastic Printing boasts an impressive legacy of nearly six decades in card manufacturing, providing comprehensive solutions for credit cards and various payment systems, positioning us at the forefront of the industry in technology, sustainability, and innovation.
For more information, visit perfectplastic.com
Email: john.sala@perfectplastic.com
ABOUT ELLIPSE:
Ellipse World, Inc. (“Ellipse”) is a Los Angeles-based FinTech company that defines the latest advancements in smart card technology. Ellipse’s mission is to make digital payment safer in a digital world and to create simple solutions that address the global payment ecosystem’s needs. Ellipse developed the EVC All-In-One EMV smart card module. EVC (Ellipse Verification Code) is the new payment card standard that generates a dynamic card security code (or Dynamic CVV/CVC) during every contact or contactless card-present EMV transaction. Comprised of leading payment technology experts who are committed to creating new value for the payment industry, Ellipse is present across the United States, as well as in Europe and Asia.
For more information, visit https://www.ellipse.la
Email: llaw@ellipse.la
John Sala
