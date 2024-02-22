ClearGov Secures Position As Leading Planning & Budgeting Solutions Provider For Local Governments & Schools
In 2023, the company continued its substantial growth, surpassing its 1,000th customer, launching ClearPlans, and focusing on client satisfaction.
With more than 1,000 budgeting customers, ClearGov is now the leading vendor for Budget Cycle Management solutions in the public sector.”MAYNARD, MA, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearGov, the leading budgeting and planning solutions provider for local governments and schools, announces that 2023 was another year of record-breaking success, further cementing the company's top position in the market. ClearGov's continuous product innovation and customer-centric approach, combined with its latest product launch and customer milestone achievements, have been pivotal to this success.
2023 marks a significant year for ClearGov, as the company exceeded 1,000 clients, making it the number-one, public-sector, budgeting solutions provider. This growth demonstrates ClearGov’s commitment to excellence in delivering powerful tools for public servants. The company's growth is a testament to its effective solutions and the trust it has earned across a wide range of public sector clients.
Also in 2023, ClearGov launched its newest product: ClearPlans, an innovative solution designed to streamline and optimize the strategic planning process. After a successful beta program where clients provided valuable feedback on the development of ClearPlans, the solution received enthusiastic approval from both new and existing clients.
ClearGov's focus on client success is also apparent in its customer satisfaction ratings. According to the company's 2023 CSAT (Customer Satisfaction) scores, 98% of ClearGov clients were pleased with the onboarding process, and 95% with the training. For perspective, the benchmark CSAT score for B2B software vendors is 77%.
Additionally, ClearGov's ongoing success and growth are bolstered by strategic partnerships, including its designation as an Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) Affinity Partner. This partnership highlights ClearGov's commitment to supporting school districts' financial planning and budgeting needs.
Chris Bullock, CEO and Co-founder of ClearGov, takes this commitment further by joining ASBO International's Education Advisory Committee to contribute his expertise in information management and strategic planning.
The company's collaboration with the National Association of Counties (NACo) continues to strengthen. ClearGov remains NACo's only endorsed budgeting solution, which is a testament to the trust NACo placed in the company's solutions and unparalleled service. In 2023, ClearGov added several new NACo county associations to further expand its reach and impact within the public sector.
The company also earned several prestigious awards over the past year, including the Silver Stevie® Award in the 2023 American Business Awards® and a place on both the Inc 5000 List (for the third consecutive year) and the GovTech 100 List (for the eighth consecutive year).
Complementing the company's continued success was the launch of a redesigned website. The new design features a clean new look, enhanced user experience, better resource accessibility, and reflects the company's evolving brand and vision.
"With more than 1,000 budgeting customers, ClearGov is now the leading vendor for Budget Cycle Management solutions in the public sector. But we're not just growing; we're continually evolving to lead the way in empowering public sector agencies with top-tier budgeting and planning solutions. The trust and satisfaction of our clients are at the heart of our continued success, and we're thrilled to embark on the next chapter of our journey with them," said ClearGov CEO & Co-founder, Chris Bullock.
As ClearGov looks forward to another year of growth, it remains committed to its mission of transforming the way local governments and school districts manage their budgets, engage with their communities, and plan for the future.
For more information about ClearGov, please visit https://cleargov.com/.
About ClearGov
ClearGov® is the leading provider of public sector technology solutions to help local organizations of every size simplify their budgeting and licensing processes. ClearGov’s Budget Cycle Management solution helps local governments modernize and streamline their entire budgeting process. Its ClearForms platform modernizes any paper or PDF-based workflow process. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 1000 agencies, and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com.
