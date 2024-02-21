Anicare introduces "Chews" to the European Markets

ANICARE LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE SOFT, CHEWABLE PET FOOD SUPPLEMENTS IN EUROPE

Anicare, a pioneer in the pet food industry, has officially launched its revolutionary line of soft, chewable pet food supplements, called "Chews" in the European market. These tasty supplements have been designed to offer the same benefits as traditional supplements, but with a convenient and delicious twist that makes them more palatable to animals.

With a mission to provide pet owners with innovative solutions to improve the health and well-being of their furry companions, Anicare has taken the European pet food market by storm. Launched in 2020, the company has quickly established itself as a leader in the industry, becoming the first to introduce soft, chewable pet food supplements in Europe.

"Our goal at Anicare has always been to empower pet owners to take the best care of their beloved pets. We understand that giving supplements to pets can often be a challenge due to their picky nature. That's why we developed Chews, which are not only packed with all the necessary nutrients but also come in a tasty snack format that pets love," said Konrad Klunejko, CEO of Anicare.

Chews are made exclusively in Europe, using only natural, high-quality ingredients and real meat or fish. This unique approach ensures that pets not only get the necessary supplements, but they also get a delicious treat that they will eagerly devour. The company's commitment to quality and using only natural ingredients sets them apart from others in the market and has been met with great enthusiasm from pet owners across Europe.

Currently, Chews are available in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy, and Spain. The company has plans to expand its reach to other European countries in the coming months, as it aims to provide the best pet food supplements to all furry friends in Europe.

"We are thrilled to launch Chews in Europe, and we are even more excited about the tremendous response we have received so far. Our unique formula, combined with our commitment to using only the best ingredients, has allowed us to make a positive impact on the lives of pets and their owners," said Marc.

Anicare is committed to continuously improving and expanding its product line and has several new and exciting developments in the works. The company remains dedicated to providing pet owners with innovative solutions to enhance the well-being of their pets and strengthen the bond between humans and animals.

To learn more about Anicare and Chews, visit the website at https://anicare.eu/ and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/anicare.eu.

Media Contact: Marc, Anicare Public Relations

Phone: +49 461 799 030 20

Email: support@anicare.eu