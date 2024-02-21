Human Optimization Strategist JJ Ruescas Teams with Qi Gong Expert to Create Life Force Activation & Breathwork Workshop
Amanda Picken
JJ Ruescas
A Qi gong practice typically involves moving meditation, coordinating slow-flowing movement, deep rhythmic breathing, and a calm meditative state of mind.
JJ Ruescas, an entrepreneur who leverages breathwork to optimize the nervous system, is collaborating with Amanda Picken, an expert in Qi Gong, to host a Life Force Activation & Breathwork Workshop on March 8.
— JJ Ruescas
The event will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm at Austin Fitness Clinic (https://jjruescas.com/venue/austin-fitness-clinic/)
with an entry fee of $60. Sign up for the workshop here.
“This is a great opportunity to recalibrate your system,” said Ruescas. “In this event, you will experience the powerful combination of the Chinese Medicine Qi gong and Breathwork. These two ancient practices that can help you relax, heal, and harmonize your mind, body, and soul.”
Ruescas has been doing just that for tens of thousands of people all over the world in recent years with his unique application of breathwork as a tool for human optimization. With a background in technology, specifically DevOps, Ruescas has applied that experience to breathwork. “Breathwork can help you transcend the hectic pace of life by helping you regulate your nervous system,” he said.
By combining breathwork with Qi gong, Ruescas believes he has unlocked a revolutionary approach.
By way of background, a Qi gong practice typically involves moving meditation, coordinating slow-flowing movement, deep rhythmic breathing, and a calm meditative state of mind. Pronounced “chi gong,” qi gong is an internal process that has external movements. Qi means “life force,” the energy that powers our body and spirit. Gong is the term meaning work or gather. Qi Gong together means a form of movement and mind using intention and mindfulness to gather and guide qi.
Together, breathwork and Qi gong can offer many benefits, such as:
• Anxiety and stress relief
• Muscle relaxation
• Pain relief
• Improved sleep
• Better mood
• A greater connection between mind, body, and soul
“This event is for anyone who wants to experience a deeper level of relaxation, awareness, and transformation,” said Ruescas. “No prior experience is required, just an open mind and a willingness to breathe and listen.”
About Amanda Picken - L.Ac.
Amanda Picken is a practitioner of Traditional Chinese Medicine. She is board certified and licensed in both Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine in the state of Texas. She completed her master’s degree in medical studies in Austin, TX at AOMA Graduate School of Integrative Medicine. She has pursued advanced training in the fields of gynecology, fertility, and endocrinology. She is passionate about finding natural and integrative ways to restore and rebalance the hormones in our bodies.
In addition to treating patients in her clinic, Amanda loves to inspire and educate others. She believes wellness starts with how we care for our minds and bodies on a daily basis.
Empowering women with knowledge about their bodies is a key part of her mission. She carries out this mission by reaching a broader audience through the GOODBODY blog, social media, and public speaking opportunities.
When Amanda is not in the clinic, she enjoys exploring Austin’s food, music, and art scene. She loves all things relating to fashion and interior design and stays active through yoga and nature walks.
About JJ Ruescas - Human Optimization Strategist
JJ Ruescas is an entrepreneur and Human Optimization Strategist, who is driven by natural curiosity, an aptitude for learning, and a passion for personal growth.
At an early age, Ruescas embraced technology in his native Bolivia. In his early 20s, he continued his career in the United States. Then after more than a decade of applying principles of continuous improvement (Kaizen) to lead and transform high-performance technology teams across several continents, Ruescas had a realization. “Why not apply similar principles to our own personal growth?”
In 2014, he began a journey focused on the continuous, holistic development of programming that would serve as a catalyst for personal growth. Along the way, Ruescas has invested more than $115,000 of his own money attending seminars, learning from experts, and receiving coaching, developing expertise along the way in areas, such as productivity, neuroscience, psychology, optimal breathing, and nutrition.
His mission is to share the lessons he has learned so that more people can embark on their own human optimization adventure and achieve clarity and purpose.
Today, he is the CEO of Optimizing Me, a thought leader on Human Optimization and a coveted personal coach.
