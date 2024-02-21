Mass Insight to honor AP teachers at Partners in Excellence celebration
The event celebrates the achievements of teachers, school leaders, and community members who have made an impact on student opportunity and success.
The value of a great AP teacher is truly immeasurable. Teachers have the power to inspire and shepherd students toward their path to success.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mass Insight Education & Research (Mass Insight) announced the recipients of its 2024 Partners in Excellence awards, an annual celebration honoring educators who made a significant impact in increasing academic opportunities for underserved students as measured by their students’ success. The 15 winners were selected from over 600 Massachusetts AP teachers participating in Mass Insight’s AP STEM & English program, a public/private partnership advancing equity in AP education. The teachers will be recognized at the Partners in Excellence (PIE) celebration on April 2 at Bentley University in Waltham.
— Susan F. Lusi, Ph.D.
Mass Insight’s AP STEM & English program reaches nearly 10,000 students annually at partner schools across the Commonwealth with a mission of dramatically increasing participation and performance in AP courses, particularly among systemically marginalized populations. Mass Insight’s AP STEM & English program is supported by $3.3 million in state funding, $1,000,000 in private funding, and school fees.
“The value of a great AP teacher is truly immeasurable. Teachers have the power to inspire and shepherd students toward their path to success,” said Dr. Susan F. Lusi, President & CEO of Mass Insight. “The Partners in Excellence awards are our way of honoring the teachers in our program that are making a significant impact for their students.”
In addition to the 15 teacher award winners, Mass Insight presents one award in memory of AP English Teacher Lawrie Bertram, a previous PIE winner and, during her 19-year career as a high school teacher, a tireless advocate for students. The award is given to a teacher who represents Lawrie’s spirit and care for her students. This year’s Lawrie A. Bertram award will be presented to Michalene Hague of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
This year’s PIE winners are:
AP English Literature:
Colleen Connors - Taunton High School
Debra Logan - Taunton High School
Kim Parker - Salem High School
Monica Scott-Edwards - John D. O'Bryant School of Math & Science
AP English Language
Kitren Farrell - South High Community School
AP Calculus
Caitlin Colombo-Cummings - Dracut High School
Edi Naco - Doherty Memorial High School
AP Computer Science
Isaiah Houtman - New Bedford High School
Sean Riley - Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School
AP Statistics
Adérito Pires - Ludlow High School
AP Biology
Kayla Silvers - Springfield Honors Academy
AP Chemistry
Zelia Dias - John D. O'Bryant School of Math & Science
Olga Rumyantsev - Chicopee High School
AP Environmental Science
Grace McIntyre - Haverhill High School
AP Physics
Geoff Gross - Scituate High School
Mass Insight is currently offering sponsorship packages for the 2024 Partners in Excellence awards at a variety of levels. More information is available at www.massinsight.org/partners-in-excellence/.
About Mass Insight Education & Research:
Founded in Boston in 1997, Mass Insight Education & Research partners with states, districts, schools, and communities to implement customized strategies and build capacity to advance equity and opportunity in K-12 education, so that all students, and particularly those who have been systemically marginalized, are prepared to achieve their academic and personal potential.
Samantha Kennedy
Mass Insight Education and Research Institute, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube