Standard Fluids Corporation to Showcase Leading-Edge Fire Protection Solutions at FSSA 2024 Annual Forum
Standard Fluids is excited to announce its participation in the FSSA 2024 Annual Forum from February 22-26.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Standard Fluids Corporation, a pioneer in the development of environmentally sustainable chemical solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Fire Suppression Systems Association (FSSA) 2024 Annual Forum, taking place from February 22-26 in Phoenix, Arizona. This event marks a significant moment for the fire safety industry, with Standard Fluids set to showcase its UL-listed, FM-approved SF 1230™ Fire Protection Fluid. This product is the drop-in replacement for legacy 1230 fluid.
Renowned for their commitment to innovation, quality, and environmental stewardship, Standard Fluids specializes in a broad range of high-quality materials, in addition to fire suppression, fluids for heat transfer, immersion cooling and precision cleaning solutions. Their products serve many of the most challenging industries, showcasing the company's versatility and dedication to meeting the unique needs of each sector.
SF 1230 fluid represents the culmination of Standard Fluids's rigorous commitment to excellence, validated by ISO 9001-certified facilities and third-party endorsements. This product underscores the company's leadership in delivering advanced, safe and effective fire suppression solutions that prioritize both performance and environmental sustainability.
In addition to the product showcase, Standard Fluids Corporation proudly announces its sponsorship of the Golf Tournament Hole at the forum, emphasizing its dedication to supporting the fire suppression community and fostering industry advancements.
Attendees are invited to visit Standard Fluids Corporation's exhibit to discover more about the SF 1230 fluid and explore the company's comprehensive range of solutions, which are all backed by fast order fulfillment times and turnkey services from quote to delivery.
A Team of Renowned Industry Experts
The team’s composition represents over 200 years of experience in the specialty fields of fire protection engineering and chemical engineering for fire suppression and other industrial applications.
Having been at the forefront of establishing industry norms, this group of industry experts understands what it takes to supply materials that satisfy customer demands around safety, performance, and sustainability. Technical representation from industry experts provides guidance from the laboratory to the field through final delivery to meet customer demands.
Standard Fluids is already being sought out to fill orders across the globe, serving markets supporting mission-critical applications for a wide variety of industries, including marine, transit, data centers, oil and gas, energy, aviation, museums and archives, medical centers, and industrial facilities.
About Standard Fluids Corporation
With a relentless focus on exceeding industry standards, Standard Fluids Corporation leads the way in environmentally sustainable chemical solutions. Their products, which span fire suppression, semiconductors, telecommunications, and more, are a testament to the company's commitment to quality, innovation, and environmental responsibility.
