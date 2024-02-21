AKTI Welcomes SZCO as a New Member

Having an established company like SZCO join us as we continue moving forward is a testament to the energy within the knife industry...”
— Jan Billeb, Executive Director of AKTI
CODY, WY, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Knife and Tool Institute (AKTI) is proud to announce that SZCO Supplies of Baltimore, Maryland, has joined as a new member of the nonprofit organization. SZCO comes in at the Premier Membership level.

Founded by C.S. Jamil in 1984, SZCO Supplies began by manufacturing knives for several prominent knife brands. With about 30 employees at its Baltimore facility, SZCO also imports knives from China, Germany, India, Japan, Pakistan, and Taiwan manufacturers.

“We've been attending Blade Show and SHOT Show for some time and want to be more supportive of what AKTI does pushing legislation forward,” said Ahmed Jamil, Vice President of SZCO. “We’re eager to work on sensible knife law reforms, and we feel we can move forward together more effectively and efficiently.”

Jan Billeb, Executive Director of AKTI, said the organization is excited to have additional support as it works diligently on knife law reform at both the national and state levels.

“AKTI’s industry members have been at the forefront of smart knife law legislation for more than 25 years, and it’s inspiring when new members join in to assist,” Billeb said. “Having an established company like SZCO join us as we continue moving forward is a testament to the energy within the knife industry and how the industry views AKTI.”



As the advocacy organization representing the sporting knife and tool industry and all knife owners, the American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) works to educate, promote and inform about knives as valuable, essential tools in our everyday lives. AKTI is recognized worldwide as the most respected, credible and accurate source of knife law information and legislative input, encouraging reasonable and responsible knife laws and regulations and consistent enforcement.

