AKTI Welcomes SZCO as a New Member
Maryland company joins at the Premier Membership level
Having an established company like SZCO join us as we continue moving forward is a testament to the energy within the knife industry...”CODY, WY, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Knife and Tool Institute (AKTI) is proud to announce that SZCO Supplies of Baltimore, Maryland, has joined as a new member of the nonprofit organization. SZCO comes in at the Premier Membership level.
Founded by C.S. Jamil in 1984, SZCO Supplies began by manufacturing knives for several prominent knife brands. With about 30 employees at its Baltimore facility, SZCO also imports knives from China, Germany, India, Japan, Pakistan, and Taiwan manufacturers.
“We've been attending Blade Show and SHOT Show for some time and want to be more supportive of what AKTI does pushing legislation forward,” said Ahmed Jamil, Vice President of SZCO. “We’re eager to work on sensible knife law reforms, and we feel we can move forward together more effectively and efficiently.”
Jan Billeb, Executive Director of AKTI, said the organization is excited to have additional support as it works diligently on knife law reform at both the national and state levels.
“AKTI’s industry members have been at the forefront of smart knife law legislation for more than 25 years, and it’s inspiring when new members join in to assist,” Billeb said. “Having an established company like SZCO join us as we continue moving forward is a testament to the energy within the knife industry and how the industry views AKTI.”
