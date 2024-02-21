Ageing-dependent thiol oxidation reveals early oxidation of proteins with core proteostasis functions

In this study, we provide a large dataset on the S. cerevisiae thiol protein oxidation landscape during chronological ageing. It is assumed that restriction of cell proliferation is one of the main causes of age-related accumulation of macromolecular defects, leading to a deterioration of tissues and organ failures ( Longo et al, 2012 ). Therefore, chronological ageing in S. cerevisiae is a model system of non-dividing cells, which is commonly used to better understand the mechanisms of human ageing ( MacLean et al, 2001 ). We found that key processes of the protein homeostasis network are targeted for thiol oxidation during the early stages of ageing. We refer to these phenomena as “early oxidation.” Proteins involved in translation, de novo folding, and the ubiquitin–proteasome system (UPS) appeared to be rapidly oxidized before bulk oxidation of the proteome accompanied by cell death occurs. A cross-species comparison of the aged redoxomes showed that similar age-dependent oxidation targets can be found in mice. We integrate our yeast data and the published work in other species and provide the results in the form of a database named “OxiAge” openly accessible to the research community ( http://oxiage.ibb.waw.pl ). The database enables in-depth studies on the function of evolutionarily conserved cysteine residue oxidation during organismal ageing.

Thus far, only a handful of studies have addressed the proteome-wide changes in the protein redox state during eukaryotic ageing. Studies on chronologically aged yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae, strain DBY746 ( Brandes et al, 2013 ), and aged nematode Caenorhabditis elegans ( Knoefler et al, 2012 ) revealed a general trend of increased proteome oxidation during ageing. More recent work performed in mice ( Xiao et al, 2020 ) and fruit flies ( Menger et al, 2015 ) argues that the selectivity of the oxidation targets but not the global changes in proteome oxidation might be a cellular strategy to regulate the response to ageing at the later stages of life. The study of Xiao et al (2020) contributes a comprehensive database of more than 9,400 reversibly oxidized proteins in young and old mice, aged 4 and 20 mo, respectively. However, because of the lack of data for the intermediate stages of ageing, it is difficult to address the redox changes in the proteome during the early phase of adult life. Data on thiol oxidation at the time of early ageing might help to resolve the conundrum of the role of reversible oxidation as one of the first signals for the cell to fight the ageing process. Although the previous studies in S. cerevisiae ( Brandes et al, 2013 ), C. elegans ( Knoefler et al, 2012 ), and Drosophila melanogaster ( Menger et al, 2015 ) identified early ageing-dependent changes in protein oxidation, the small number of quantified thiol-containing peptides (∼300 for yeast and fruit fly, ∼150 for worm throughout the entire time course) does not allow visualization of the full temporal redox landscape in an ageing eukaryotic system.

Results

Classification of redox changes in the ageing proteome To distinguish between different trends in thiol oxidation and identify proteins that are most sensitive to the age-dependent increase in oxidative stress, we performed a clustering analysis of our time-resolved thiol oxidation data. The clustering resulted in 10 distinguished groups (cluster A–J) of thiol-containing peptides based on the average % oxidation at the different time points and the oxidation pattern (Figs 2A and S3A and B, Table S3). Most of the time points per cluster contain data with an interquartile range (IQR) < 7, indicating small variability between grouped peptides per cluster (Fig S3B). Figure 2. Classification of temporal changes in proteome oxidation based on peptide-specific patterns. (A) Graphs indicating the average % oxidation per Cys-peptide over time. Cys-peptides from the “yeast OxiAge” dataset were clustered into 10 groups, named A–J, of distinct oxidation patterns. Peptides within clusters A–D exhibit the fastest increase in % oxidation. Clusters E–H contain peptides with distinct elevation in % oxidation during the late phase of ageing on day 9. Peptides from cluster J have stable and high oxidation levels. Cluster I contains peptides with various redox patterns that could not be automatically classified into other groups. Grey traces, average % oxidation for each Cys-peptide from at least two biological replicates at the specified time point; red trace, average % oxidation within the cluster. Log, logarithmic phase; Cys., the number of unique cysteine residues within the cluster; Pept., the number of unique Cys-peptides within the cluster; Prot., the number of unique proteins within each cluster. Note that each Cys-peptide is specific to one cluster. A unique cysteine residue can be assigned to more than one cluster if the residue is present in more than one Cys-peptide. Each protein can be assigned to more than one cluster if the protein has more than one Cys-peptide quantified and grouped into different clusters. (B) Number of cysteine residues found within a quantified Cys-peptide per each cluster A–J. Figure S3. (Related to Fig 3 )—Distinct patterns of sequential Cys-peptide oxidation for individual clusters. (A) Heatmap of average % oxidation per Cys-peptide on each day for each cluster, A–J. Log, logarithmic phase. (B) Boxplots of average % oxidation per Cys-peptide on each day for each cluster, A–J. Statistical significance of the difference in % oxidation between clusters was assessed using the Kruskal–Wallis test with Dunn’s post hoc method with the Bonferroni correction: *P-value < 0.005, **P-value < 0.00005, ***P-value < 0.0000005. Log, logarithmic phase. Clusters A, B, C, and D contain peptides with cysteine residues showing a considerable increase in % oxidation at days 3 and 6 when compared to the Log. These clusters contain in total 585 Cys-peptides of 458 unique proteins. More than 50% of Cys-peptides from clusters A and B contain at least two cysteine residues (Fig 2B). The earliest increase in % oxidation is observed in clusters A, B, and C. Cluster A contains 83 peptides, corresponding to 148 unique cysteine residues and 70 unique proteins (Fig 2A). These peptides were significantly more oxidized on day 3 than during the Log (corr. P-val. < 0.00005, Dunn’s test), with an increase from ∼20% to ∼35% and a further increase on day 6 to average oxidation of ∼55% (corr. P-val. < 0.0000005, Dunn’s test) (Fig S3B). For cluster B, Cys-peptides showed a delay in increase of % oxidation compared with cluster A. Globally, a significant increase was observed already on the 3rd d of ageing (corr. P-val. < 0.00005, Dunn’s test). Intriguingly, we detected the earliest increase in % oxidation for peptides in cluster C. This cluster contains Cys-peptides that, on average, were oxidized >40% during the Log. The cluster is characterized by a strong variation in % oxidation between Cys-peptides (Fig S3A). Most thiol-containing peptides are grouped into clusters E–H, with no or little changes in % oxidation during early time points (Fig S3A and B) and a small number of peptides containing more than one cysteine residue (Fig 2B). On average, the oxidation of Cys-peptides was <20% during the early and mid-point of ageing. Cys-peptides from cluster G exhibited a decrease in oxidation when entering the stationary phase of day 0, and then a sequential increase in the later days. The maximum thiol oxidation in clusters E–H on day 9 was on average <50%. Thus, protein thiols within these clusters can be considered less sensitive to oxidation-dependent modifications during ageing. Several peptides grouped into a non-homogeneous cluster I, containing 128 Cys-peptides in 124 proteins, 55 of which were unique to this cluster (Fig 2A). In general, cluster I consists of Cys-peptides that could not be grouped into any other cluster and did not exhibit any consistent trend. Within this cluster, there are peptides of proteins that may be considered reversibly oxidized during early ageing and irreversibly oxidized or degraded in the older yeast culture. Custer J contains 125 Cys-peptides corresponding to 93 proteins that did not change their redox status and remained highly oxidized (>85%) over the time course (Fig 2A). 80 proteins contained at least one Cys-peptide assigned exclusively to cluster J, whereas 13 proteins contained peptides allocated in addition in clusters C–I. Intriguingly, no protein with Cys-peptides assigned to clusters A or B was present in cluster J. In summary, whereas most protein thiols within the “yeast OxiAge” dataset were oxidized late during ageing, we identified proteins that contained cysteine residues sensitive to changes in oxidation during the early phase of ageing. We hypothesize that these proteins are likely to influence cellular response and organismal fate during biological ageing.

Peptides with cysteine residues oxidized during early ageing exhibit a common amino acid signature We asked whether the early-oxidized Cys-peptides exhibit any significant similarities that might affect their sensitivity to oxidation. We analysed the local amino acid environment of the early-oxidized cysteine residues (Table S3, “Motifs per cluster”). We found that a common feature of the peptides assigned to clusters A, B, and C was the presence of additional cysteine residues surrounding the early-oxidized one (Fig 3A). Within Cys-peptides that showed an increase in oxidation on days 0 and 3, an additional cysteine in close proximity to the oxidation-sensitive cysteine residue was overrepresented in the peptide sequence. A second cysteine was present either at position −3 or +3 from the oxidized cysteine subjected to motif analysis. We found that 44 of 83 Cys-peptides in cluster A contained two cysteine residues that both formed the CXXC motif. Subjecting both cysteines to the motif analysis led to the generation of a symmetric signature, where the same cysteine might be present at position 0, −3, or +3, depending on the analysed residue (position 0). In the case of 17 Cys-peptides, a single cysteine from the CXXC motif was found to be early-oxidized within cluster A. Among them, two proteins contained both cysteine residues oxidized and found within two different Cys-peptides: Rpa135 (Cys1104 and Cys1107) and Gfa1 (Cys183 and Cys186). Interestingly, two proteins, the stress response protein Nst1 and the aminopeptidase Fra1, showed a CXXCXXC motif with all three cysteine residues present within the same early-oxidized Cys-peptide. The CXXC motif was also found for Cys-peptides in clusters B and C, but a cysteine residue either at position −3 or +3 occurred with a lower frequency than in cluster A (Fig 3B). The CXXC motif has been previously identified for cysteine residues responding to the treatment with H 2 O 2 with a significant increase in oxidation (Topf et al, 2018) and during ageing (Brandes et al, 2013). Topf et al (2018) noted that this motif was also associated with the binding of zinc ions. Our analysis confirmed the significant overrepresentation of the CXXC motif in zinc-binding proteins, similar to early-oxidized proteins from clusters A–C (Fig 3C and D). Figure 3. Motif analysis of oxidized cysteine residues demonstrates a conserved sequence in individual clusters. (A) Consensus motifs for reversibly oxidized cysteine residues for Cys-peptides within clusters A–J. Clusters A, B, and C show a significant overrepresentation of cysteine residues at either position −3 or +3, whereas clusters E–H show a significant selection against cysteines at the same positions. Graphs present the log-odds binomial probabilities. The sum of the log-odds probabilities for the largest column is used as the maximum value for the y-axis. Residues are scaled proportionally to their log-odds binomial probabilities under the chosen background with the biggest residue indicating the strongest statistical significance. Amino acid residues are coloured according to their physicochemical properties. Red horizontal line at ±3.68, P-value = 0.05 (Bonferroni-corrected). Probabilities above +3.68, overrepresented statistically significant residues; probabilities below −3.68, underrepresented statistically significant residues. Grey area, fixed position of the oxidized cysteine residue. Column numbers, positions from the centred oxidized cysteine at position 0. n, number of unique motifs analysed in individual clusters for each oxidized cysteine site. (B) Frequency in % of the significantly overrepresented amino acid residues at specified positions in relation to the oxidized cysteine within the individual clusters. Only clusters A, B, C, E, F, I, and J contain significantly enriched motifs. Columns indicate the residue (C, cysteine; G, glycine; Q, glutamine; H, histidine; P, proline; E, glutamic acid; L, leucine) and its position relative to the oxidized cysteine. (C) Consensus motifs for zinc-binding and non-binding redox-sensitive cysteines within all clusters. Significant overrepresentation of the CXXC motif is observed for zinc-binding residues. (D) Frequency in % of the significantly overrepresented amino acid residues at specified positions in relation to the oxidized zinc-binding or non-binding cysteine. Columns indicate the residue (C, cysteine; G, glycine; H, histidine; P, proline; D, aspartic acid; A, alanine; V, valine) and its position relative to the oxidized cysteine. Early-oxidized Cys-peptides in cluster A had a tendency for the enrichment of a non-polar amino acid glycine (Gly/G) at positions +1 and +4 with a frequency of ∼20% (Fig 3B). We observed a smaller frequency for a positively charged histidine at position +4 (His/H; frequency ∼9%) and polar glutamine at position −4 (Glu/Q; frequency ∼10%). Cysteine residues in cluster B showed a tendency for more complex motifs composed of several additional Cys/C in proximity: 3, 4, 5, or 6 positions away from the oxidized cysteine (Fig 3A; cluster B). Peptides grouped in cluster D, which showed mid-point oxidation during ageing, did not exhibit a specific motif (Fig 3A; cluster D). Interestingly, Cys-peptides within the clusters E–H, which were oxidized during late ageing, showed a significant underrepresentation of motifs with multiple cysteine residues in proximity. Although overrepresentation of any particular amino acid sequence was less common in these clusters, cluster F contained a significant enrichment for glutamic acid in proximity to late-oxidized cysteine residues (Glu/E; position ±1; frequency ∼20%) (Fig 3B). Here, we found an additional acidic residue at positions −2 and −5 (frequency < 10%). Interestingly, we observed a trend of selection for an acidic amino acid in the “yeast OxiAge” dataset for peptides of high redox modification independent of cellular age (cluster J), with enrichment for Glu/E, and close to the significant overrepresentation of aspartic acid (Asp/D) (Fig 3A and B; cluster J). It is worth noting that identifying unique cysteine motifs of peptides that exhibit higher sensitivity to oxidative modification during early phases of ageing might serve as a starting point for finding potential cysteine residues that rapidly respond to oxidative stress related to chronological ageing.