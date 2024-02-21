Breast implant surface topography triggers a chronic-like inflammatory response

Breast implants are extensively employed for both reconstructive and esthetic purposes. However, the safety of breast implants with textured surfaces has been questioned, owing to a potential correlation with anaplastic large-cell lymphoma and the recurrence of breast cancer. This study investigates the immune response elicited by different prosthetic surfaces, focusing on the comparison between macrotextured and microtextured breast implants. Through the analysis of intraoperatively harvested periprosthetic fluids and cell culture experiments on surface replicas, we demonstrate that macrotextured surfaces elicit a more pronounced chronic-like activation of leucocytes and an increased release of inflammatory cytokines, in contrast to microtextured surfaces. In addition, in vitro fluorescent imaging of leucocytes revealed an accumulation of lymphocytes within the cavities of the macrotextured surfaces, indicating that the physical entrapment of these cells may contribute to their activation. These findings suggest that the topography of implant surfaces plays a significant role in promoting a chronic-like inflammatory environment, which could be a contributing factor in the development of lymphomas associated with a wide range of implantable devices.