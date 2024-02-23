Glass Dyenamics and Davis Window & Door partner to bring dynamic glass to the residential market
Launching at the Charlotte Home and Remodeling Show on February 23, 2024.TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glass Dyenamics, a leading manufacturer of dynamic glass and Davis Window & Door, a leading premium window and door distributor in North Carolina and Georgia, are pleased to announce a partnership for Davis Window & Door to distribute Glass Dyenamics’ energy-saving dynamic glass solution to the residential market.
Glass Dyenamics’ patented electrochromic dimmable glass tints and untints to improve energy efficiency, privacy, and architectural design. Customers can save up to 20% on their home energy consumption and can benefit from on-demand privacy. The final installed product, including installation costs, also benefits from an up to 50% investment tax credit from the Inflation Reduction Act.
Whether the installation is for new construction or existing home upgrades, Davis Window & Door and Glass Dyenamics’ partnership is well positioned to fulfill high volume customer demand.
The partnership between Glass Dyenamics and Davis Window & Door represents shared commitment to provide customers with modern solutions to modern problems including architectural and energy consumption optimization. By integrating Glass Dyenamics' glass products into Davis Window & Door's extensive product lineup, the two companies aim to elevate the performance, aesthetics, and sustainability of home projects worldwide.
"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Davis Window & Door," said Christopher Angelo, CEO of Glass Dynamics. "This partnership underscores our dedication to delivering groundbreaking glass solutions that redefine architectural possibilities and that allow for everyone to be part of the clean energy transition. Together, we will set new standards for industry innovation and excellence."
Davis Window & Door brings decades of industry experience and a sterling reputation for craftsmanship and reliability. By leveraging Glass Dyenamics' state-of-the-art glass technologies, Davis Window & Door will enhance its product offerings to provide customers greater value, with unparalleled solutions tailored to their unique design and performance requirements.
"We are excited to join forces with Glass Dyenamics to deliver unparalleled dynamic glass solutions to our customers," said Mauricio Jaimes, President of Davis Window & Door. "This partnership represents a powerful fusion of expertise and innovation that will empower architects, builders, and designers to bring their visions to life with confidence and creativity."
This announcement follows Glass Dyenamics' recent announcement with its partners, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), that its technology has surpassed the industry’s key durability standard. With this partnership Glass Dyenamics and Davis Window & Door have joined forces to become a part of the energy transition movement.
For more information about Glass Dynamics and Davis Window & Door, please visit glassdyenamics.com and daviswin.com.
About Glass Dynamics:
Glass Dyenamics, with 25 patents, is developing and commercializing breakthrough dynamic glass technology with a mission for everyone to be part of the global clean energy transition. The Company is the first and only electrochromic manufacturer with an affordable product to prioritize sales to the residential market, which is the result of fundamental advanced materials breakthroughs that open up a new and vast opportunity for climate impact.
About Davis Windows:
Davis Window & Door is a trusted leader in the window and door industry, offering a comprehensive range of high-quality windows and doors for residential and commercial applications.
To learn more about Davis Window & Door, visit daviswin.com
Introducing Dyenamic Glass that tints and untints to save energy consumption.