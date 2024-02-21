Coast Guard Veteran and Tower Climbing Instructor Turned Author Writes Children’s Literature
Mark Vogel publishes his children’s book entitled “The Adventures of Professor Poodle and Auggie: Let’s Collect the Alphabet.”COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Vogel, a distinguished retiree from the United States Coast Guard with 30 years of honorable service, has ventured into the world of children's literature with his book, “The Adventures of Professor Poodle and Auggie: Let’s Collect the Alphabet.” This heartwarming tale of two dogs navigating the alphabet has not only surprised readers with its delightful rhyming narrative but also shattered preconceived notions about the author’s background.
Born in Seymour, Indiana, Vogel’s journey from being a Telephone Technician (E8), Rescue Swimmer, and Tower Climbing and Rescue Instructor to becoming a children's book author at the age of 67 is nothing short of inspiring. After earning his bachelor’s degree in military history at the age of 58 from American Military University, Vogel redirected his focus towards a completely different realm, demonstrating that passion knows no age or boundaries.
Vogel’s transition from a small business owner, traveling the country to train civilian, military, and government agencies in tower climbing safety and rescue, to a children’s book author showcases his versatility and dedication to lifelong learning. His book, “The Adventures of Professor Poodle and Auggie: Let’s Collect the Alphabet” not only captivates young readers with its engaging storyline but also serves as an effective educational tool for teaching the alphabet in a fun and memorable way.
“The Adventures of Professor Poodle and Auggie: Let’s Collect the Alphabet” has received rave reviews, particularly from teachers working with elementary school students. One reviewer noted that “This book should be required reading for all teachers. I've found that many of my kids prefer this method of learning the alphabet because of how engaging and fun this book is.”
Mark Vogel’s story is not just about breaking literary barriers but about the power of reinvention and the impact a single individual can have on the lives of young minds. His dedication to family, learning, and now, literary contribution, exemplifies the resilience and passion that transcends age.
In retirement, Mark Vogel finds joy in spending time with his family, playing with his grandchildren, and enjoying the company of their lovable Labrador, Maddy. As he adds “children's book author” to his list of accomplishments, Vogel continues to inspire readers of all ages with the magic and wonder found within the pages of “The Adventures of Professor Poodle and Auggie: Let’s Collect the Alphabet.” Enjoy the pages of Mark’s book available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other major book retailers worldwide.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
