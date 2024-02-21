Supreme Court appoints Judge Shannon Schmidt to the District Magistrate ...

Submit Release
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed District Magistrate Judge Shannon Schmidt to the District Magistrate Judges Certification Committee.

Schmidt is a district magistrate judge in Smith County in the 17th Judicial District. She fills the unexpired term of District Magistrate Judge Kevin Kimball, who will retire March 1. Her term is effective March 4, 2024, through June 30, 2027.

Magistrate judges who are not licensed attorneys must complete a certification program overseen by the Supreme Court. The committee oversees this certification.

