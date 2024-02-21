Van Camp, Meacham & Newman Law Firm in North Carolina Promotes DL McLamb to Partner & Welcomes Two New Attorneys
The Van Camp, Meacham & Newman law firm grows its practice by welcoming two new attorneys and congratulating Donald McLamb for making partner.PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Van Camp, Meacham & Newman law firm is proud to announce the expansion of its legal team with the promotion of Donald McLamb to Partner and the addition of two accomplished attorneys, Marissa Ramirez and Will Harris.
**Attorney Donald McLamb Making Partner
D.L. McLamb joins fellow partners Thomas Van Camp, Eddie Meacham, Michael Newman, Whitney Shea Phillips Foushee, and Richard Yelverton III.
"Attorney McLamb's promotion to Partner is a testament to his exceptional legal skills, dedication, and the positive impact he has made on our firm and clients," said Attorney Michael J. Newman, Partner. "We are confident in his continued success as a key member of our leadership team."
With a wealth of experience and an unwavering commitment to legal excellence, Attorney McLamb's elevation underscores his outstanding contributions to the firm. Donald L. McLamb specializes in family law, bringing his expertise to areas such as divorce law, child support, child custody, post-separation support, alimony, equitable distribution, and domestic violence. His comprehensive understanding of family legal matters has earned him a reputation as a trusted advocate in the legal community.
***Education
A distinguished alum of Campbell University School of Law, Attorney McLamb graduated with J.D. Cum Laude. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Campbell University. His academic achievements reflect his dedication to legal scholarship and professionalism.
As an active member of the North Carolina Bar Association, Attorney McLamb continues to contribute to the legal landscape, staying abreast of industry developments and best practices. Born and raised in Moore County, he returned to the area after residing in Raleigh for several years, bringing with him a valuable breadth of experience.
Van Camp, Meacham & Newman congratulates Attorney Donald L. McLamb on this well-deserved accomplishment. We look forward to the continued growth and success he brings to the firm.
**Welcoming Two New Attorneys
This year is starting strong, as we continue to grow our legal team and uplift our attorneys.
"We are thrilled to welcome Marissa Ramirez and Will Harris to our team. Their diverse skills and backgrounds will undoubtedly strengthen our firm's commitment to delivering exceptional legal services," said Attorney Michael J. Newman, one of the firm's Partners.
Both attorneys bring a wealth of experience and expertise, further enhancing the firm's capabilities in Civil Litigation, Contract Law, Appellate Practice, and Construction Law.
***Welcome Attorney Marissa Ramirez: A Dynamic Force
Van Camp, Meacham & Newman is thrilled to welcome Attorney Marissa Ramirez to the team. Marissa specializes in Civil Litigation, Contract Law, and Appellate Practice. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a Sociology minor from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Her legal journey continued at the University of North Carolina School of Law, where she received her Juris Doctor in 2022.
Marissa is an active member of the North Carolina State Bar, North Carolina Bar Association, and Moore County Bar Association. Born and raised in California, Marissa has called North Carolina home for over a decade. During law school, she demonstrated exceptional dedication as a staff member and board member of the Journal of Law and Technology. Marissa also gained practical experience as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Judge John Arrowood on the North Carolina Court of Appeals.
Beyond her legal prowess, Marissa enjoys reading mystery novels, indulging in afternoon tea, and spending quality time with her two dogs, Duke & Duchess.
***Welcome Attorney Will Harris: A Skilled Practitioner
Van Camp, Meacham & Newman is pleased to introduce Attorney Will Harris as the newest member of the legal team. Will's practice areas include Civil Litigation, Contract Law, and Construction Law. He commenced his educational journey at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he earned a Bachelor's in Business Journalism.
Will's passion for law led him to the University of North Carolina School of Law, where he obtained his Juris Doctor in 2023. Not only did Will excel academically, but he also showcased his commitment to legal scholarship as a published writer and articles and notes editor for the North Carolina Banking Institute Journal. Will's practical experience includes internships with the firm during his law school years, as well as working with the school's Military and Veterans Law Clinic.
Born and raised in Southern Pines, North Carolina, Will brings a unique perspective to his practice, drawing from his background in carpentry and renovations. In his free time, he enjoys trail running, tennis, sailing, reading fiction, and embracing the great outdoors.
**About Van Camp, Meacham & Newman Law Firm
Van Camp, Meacham & Newman PLLC is the largest and one of the most well-known law firms in North Carolina. We are committed to developing long-term client relationships, and we are dedicated to achieving superb results for each and every client, each and every time.
This North Carolina law firm is led by six of the most highly acclaimed attorneys in North Carolina – partners Thomas Van Camp, Eddie Meacham, Michael Newman, Whitney Foushee, Richard Yelverton III, and Donald McLamb. Together with their associate attorneys, paralegals and staff, the firm is dedicated to obtaining the best possible result in every case.
Individually, our lawyers each have areas of law in which they concentrate. Together, their knowledge and abilities cover most areas of the law that individuals or businesses will encounter.
Attorney Practice Areas:
Personal injury lawyers specializing in Car Accidents, Truck Accidents and Motorcycle Accidents resulting in Serious Injury or Wrongful Death
Medical Malpractice
Workers' Compensation
Criminal Defense
Family Law including Divorce, Child Custody, Equitable Distribution and Adoption
Wills, Trusts and Estate Planning Matters
Social Security Disability
Commercial and Residential Real Estate Transactions
Incorporations and Business Contracts
Aggressive Trial Litigation in all State Courts, Federal Courts and Appellate Courts
Their legal practice is not limited to a certain geographical location, meaning their attorneys practice law across the United States. For legal aid, schedule a consultation with the North Carolina lawyers at Van Camp, Meacham & Newman by calling 910-295-2525.
Julie Pfister
Van Camp, Meacham & Newman, PLLC
+1 910-295-2525
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook