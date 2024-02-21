Maine Grid Resilience Grant Program Informational Meeting

MAINE, February 28 - Governor?s Energy Office

Date: February 28, 2024

Start Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Zoom (no registration required)

The purpose of the Informational Meeting is to provide information about the Maine Grid Resilience Grant Program.

Name: Allie Rand

Phone: (207) 816-0765