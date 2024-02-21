Maine Grid Resilience Grant Program Informational Meeting
MAINE, February 28 - Governor?s Energy Office
Date: February 28, 2024
Start Time: 12:00 PM
Location: Zoom (no registration required)
Meeting description/purpose:
The purpose of the Informational Meeting is to provide information about the Maine Grid Resilience Grant Program.
Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.
For further information, contact:
Name: Allie Rand
Phone: (207) 816-0765