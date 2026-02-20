Hearing re Appeal of Pesticide Registration Denial

MAINE, February 27 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: February 27, 2026

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Room 101 of the Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, Maine, 04330 OR Microsoft Teams

The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF), Board of Pesticides Control (BPC) is responsible for registering pesticides for use and distribution in the State of Maine. 7 M.R.S. 607 (2025). Nutricare USA LLC of Reston, Virginia, submitted a registration request for ZAPPP! Mosquito Stickers on March 20, 2025. On March 21, 2025, the BPC denied registration of this product. On April 1, 2025, Nutricare USA LLC made a timely request for an appeal hearing contesting the denial of registration for ZAPPP! Mosquito Stickers.

An Administrative Hearing will be held pursuant to 7 M.R.S. 609(1)(B) (2025) and will be governed by the Maine Administrative Procedure Act, 5 M.R.S. 9051-9065 (2025). The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Board of Pesticides Control will hold a hearing on Nutricare USA LLC's request on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 101 of the Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, Maine, 04330. The hearing will also take place via MSTEAMS.

