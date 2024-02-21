Submit Release
CANCELLED Animal Welfare Advisory Council Meeting

MAINE, February 21 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: February 21, 2024

Start Time: 1:30 PM

Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting

Meeting description/purpose:

The Animal Welfare Advisory Council Meeting scheduled for February 21, 2024 is cancelled due to an error in advertising the public meeting start time. A notice will be sent out with the next meeting date within a couple of weeks.

For further information, contact:

Name: Ronda Steciuk

Phone:

