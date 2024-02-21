CANCELLED Animal Welfare Advisory Council Meeting
MAINE, February 21 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: February 21, 2024
Start Time: 1:30 PM
Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting
Meeting description/purpose:
The Animal Welfare Advisory Council Meeting scheduled for February 21, 2024 is cancelled due to an error in advertising the public meeting start time. A notice will be sent out with the next meeting date within a couple of weeks.
Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.
For further information, contact:
Name: Ronda Steciuk
Phone: