CANCELLED Animal Welfare Advisory Council Meeting

MAINE, February 21 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: February 21, 2024

Start Time: 1:30 PM

Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting

Meeting description/purpose:

The Animal Welfare Advisory Council Meeting scheduled for February 21, 2024 is cancelled due to an error in advertising the public meeting start time. A notice will be sent out with the next meeting date within a couple of weeks.

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Ronda Steciuk

Phone: