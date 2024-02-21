Reminder: Early Voting Continues Through Feb. 27

Presidential Preference Primary & County Primaries Set for March 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett today reminded all registered Tennessee voters that there is still time to cast a ballot for the March 5 Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary Elections during the early voting period.

“Early voting is an easy and efficient way for registered Tennessee voters to make their voices heard,” said Secretary Hargett. “If you are a registered voter and have not cast your ballot yet during the early voting period, I encourage you to do so now.”

Early voting runs through Feb. 27. Through the first five days of the early voting period, 67,714 Tennesseans have cast a ballot. Voters can find hours, polling locations, and more with the free GoVoteTN app or by visiting GoVoteTN.gov. The final Saturday to vote early is Feb. 24.

“Registered Tennessee voters will likely experience shorter wait times at polling locations during the early voting period,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “We encourage all who are registered to vote to cast a ballot during early voting.”

Tennessee is currently ranked number one in the nation for election integrity by the Heritage Foundation, and the Secretary of State’s office is Tennessee’s trusted source for all election information — including the GoVoteTN app.

For more information about early voting and other election information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.