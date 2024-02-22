CRISPY CONES ARE BACK ON SHARK TANK
ABC is Updating Viewers on the “Dough-licious” Deal with Barbara Corcoran Detailing the Company’s Rapid Growth!REXBURG, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crispy Cones, the world's most delicious new ice cream cone trend sweeping the nation, is officially returning to ABC's Shark Tank this week. The update episode will air February 23, at 8PM EST / 7PM CST.
This is the second appearance by Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. In the couple’s first appearance, which aired last March, the Carlsons ended up negotiating a $200,000 deal with Barbara Corcoran for 20% of Crispy Cones’ equity. This week’s update episode will delve into the company’s rapid growth since signing the deal and will share details on the big growth plans for 2024 and beyond.
According to Jeremy Carlson, "Shark Tank has been life-changing for our company. We always dreamed of making Crispy Cones a nationwide brand and that has been made possible through this experience. We plan to have locations all across the country in cities such as Orlando, Florida; Dallas, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee."
About Crispy Cones: Crispy Cones are unlike any other ice cream cone on the market in the United States today. The company rotisserie-grills dough to create the world’s fluffiest, soft cones which have become an overnight sensation sweeping the nation. The unique cooking style was discovered by the company’s founder, Jeremy Carlson, during a mission trip to the Czech Republic. Carlson fell in love with this sweet treat in Europe and was bound and determined to bring it back to America. Initially Carlson began selling these delicious treats from a road-side tent. Then the overwhelming popularity of the cones led to the opening of two brick-and-mortar ice cream shops called Crispy Cones — and ultimately a $200,000 investment deal with Barbara Corcoran on ABC’s “Shark Tank.” The company currently has five stores open in the U.S. with plans to open eleven more by the end of 2024! Crispy Cones store locations include: Rexburg (ID), Logan (UT), Provo (UT), Chandler (AZ), Tempe (AZ). New locations are scheduled to open soon in Orlando (FL), Gilbert (AZ), and Saint George (UT). For more information about Crispy Cones, please visit: https://thecrispycones.com/ .
