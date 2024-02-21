When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: October 01, 2020 FDA Publish Date: October 02, 2020 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product is packaged in containers resembling a food and drink pouch Company Name: Ashtel Studios Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Hand sanitizer packaged in 0.84 oz. pouches

Company Announcement

Ashtel Studios has announced a voluntary recall of all lots of licensed hand sanitizer packaged in .84 oz containers resembling food and drink pouches labeled with various children’s characters listed in the table below to the consumer level. The products are being recalled because they are packaged in containers resembling food and drink pouch. The recall does not affect any other Hand Sanitizer products from Ashtel Studios.

Product Size NDC PAW Patrol Hand Sanitizer 0.84 FL. OZ (25 mL) 70108-042-01 JoJo Siwa Hand Sanitizer 0.84 FL. OZ (25 mL) 70108-044-01 Hot Wheels Hand Sanitizer 0.84 FL. OZ (25 mL) 70108-045-01 Barbie Hand Sanitizer 0.84 FL. OZ (25 mL) 70108-046-01 Trolls Hand Sanitizer 0.84 FL. OZ (25 mL) 70108-047-01 Minions Hand Sanitizer 0.84 FL. OZ (25 mL) 70108-043-01

Ingesting hand sanitizer, which is intended for topical use, could potentially result in alcohol toxicity. Symptoms of alcohol toxicity may range from lack of coordination, slowed or slurred speech, drowsiness to coma, which can be fatal. Furthermore, ingesting alcohol can affect the brain and cause impaired driving or operating heavy machinery. Alcohol can also interact with numerous drugs which may result in serious adverse effects. Ingesting alcohol by people with alcohol addiction may interfere with maintaining abstinence. Additionally, people with alcohol addiction may seek large amounts of ethanol-based hand sanitizers as a substitute. Ashtel Studios has received no reports of adverse reactions

The product is intended to be applied topically to help reduce bacteria on the skin that could cause diseases when soap and water are not available and is packaged in 0.84 oz pouches. The product can be identified by examples of the products pictured below. Product was distributed to selected retailers in the United States and Canada.

Ashtel Studios has provided written notification to its distributors and retailers and is alerting customers via this voluntary recall. While the product is not available for purchase, if a consumer has product which is being recalled they are advised to destroy it immediately.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Ashtel Studios, 866-Ashtel-1, 909-434-0911 (international) from 9:00 am-5:00 pm PST

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.