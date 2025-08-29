January - March 2021 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)

Addyi (flibanserin) Drug hypersensitivity The "Contraindications", "Warnings and Precautions", "Adverse Reactions", and "Medication Guide" sections of the labeling were updated in September 2021 to include hypersensitivity reactions. Addyi labeling

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogues Adlyxin (lixisenatide)

Bydureon (exenatide)

Bydureon BCise (exenatide)

Byetta (exenatide)

Ozempic (semaglutide)

Rybelsus (semaglutide)

Saxenda (liraglutide)

Soliqua (insulin glargine and lixisenatide)

Trulicity (dulaglutide)

Victoza (liraglutide)

Xultophy (insulin degludec and liraglutide) Drug-induced liver injury The "Adverse Reactions" section of the liraglutide and dulaglutide labeling was updated in June 2022 to include information about elevations of liver enzymes. Example: Trulicity labeling FDA determined that no action is necessary at the time for lixisenatide, exenatide, and semaglutide based on available information.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers Exposure via inhalation FDA determined that no action is necessary at the time based on available information. A FDA Drug Safety Communication was issued on June 16, 2021.

Amlodipine and Levamlodipine Products Azor (amlodipine and olmesartan medoxomil )

) Caduet (amlodipine besylate and atorvastatin calcium)

Conjupri (levamlodipine maleate)

Consensi (amlodipine besylate and celecoxib)

Exforge (amlodipine and valsartan)

Exforge HCT (amlodipine/valsartan and hydrochlorothiazide)

Lotrel (amlodipine besylate and benazepril hydrochloride)

Katerzia (amlodipine benzoate)

Norvasc (amlodipine besylate)

Prestalia (amlodipine besylate and perindopril arginine)

Tribenzor (amlodipine besylate/olmesartan medoxomil and hydrochlorothiazide)

Twynsta (amlodipine and telmisartan) Non-cardiogenic pulmonary edema FDA determined that no action is necessary at the time based on available information.

Avonex (interferon beta-1a)

Betaseron (interferon beta-1b)

Extavia (interferon beta-1b)

Plegridy (pegylated interferon beta-1a)

Rebif (interferon beta-1a) Injection site abscess FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Bavencio (avelumab)

Imfinzi (durvalumab)

Keytruda (pembrolizumab)

Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc)

Opdivo (nivolumab)

Tecentriq (atezolizumab) Scleroderma FDA determined that no action is necessary at the time based on available information.

Bavencio (avelumab)

Imfinzi (durvalumab)

Keytruda (pembrolizumab)

Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc)

Opdivo (nivolumab)

Tecentriq (atezolizumab) Cholangitis sclerosing The "Adverse Reactions" section of the Keytruda (pembrolizumab) labeling was updated in August 2021 to include sclerosing cholangitis. Example: Keytruda labeling FDA determined that no action is necessary at the time for Bavencio (avelumab), Imfinzi (durvalumab), Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc), Opdivo (nivolumab), and Tecentriq (atezolizumab) based on available information.

Chloroquine Generic products containing chloroquine Phospholipidosis The “Warnings” section of the labeling was updated in May 2022 to include information about phospholipidosis.

Eliquis (apixaban)

Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate mesylate)

Savaysa (edoxaban tosylate)

Xarelto (ribaroxaban)

Generic products containing dabigatran etexilate mesylate

Generic products containing ribaroxaban Menorrhagia The “Use in Specific Populations” section was updated April 2021 to add language to describe the risk of clinically significant uterine bleeding in females of reproductive potential.

Eliquis label

Pradaxa label

Savaysa label

Xarelto label

Depakote (divalproex sodium)

Depakote ER (divalproex sodium)

Stavzor (valproic acid)

Generic products containing divalproex sodium

Generic products containing valproic acid Tubulointerstitial nephritis The "Adverse Reactions" section of the labeling was updated in November 2021 to include tubulointerstitial nephritis. Example: Depakote labeling

Dupixent (dupilumab) Alopecias FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

H.P. Acthar Gel (corticotropin) Anaphylactic and anaphylactoid responses The "Warnings and Precautions" and "Adverse Reactions" sections of the labeling were updated in October 2021 to include anaphylaxis. Acthar Gel labeling

H.P. Acthar Gel (corticotropin) Cardiac arrhythmias The "Warnings and Precautions" and "Adverse Reactions" sections of the labeling were updated in October 2021 to include atrial fibrillations and palpitations. Acthar Gel labeling

Ibrance (palbociclib)

Kisqali (ribociclib)

Kisqali Femara Co-Pack (letrozole and ribociclib)

Verzenio (abemaciclib) Second primary malignancy FDA determined that no action is necessary at the time based on available information.

Lynparza (olaparib) Drug-induced liver injury FDA determined that no action is necessary at the time based on available information.

Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) Autoimmune colitis The "Warnings and Precautions", "Adverse Reactions", "Patient Counseling Information", and "Medication Guide" sections of the labeling were updated in August 2022 to include colitis. Ocrevus labeling

Poteligeo (mogamulizumab-kpkc) Acute kidney injury The "Warnings and Precautions" section of the labeling was updated in March 2022 to include glomerulonephritis. Poteligeo labeling

Ravicti (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Product labeling issue regarding stability and instructions for administration The container label, carton label, "Medication Guide", and sections of the Prescribing Information ("Dosage and Administration" and "Patient Counseling Information") were updated in September 2021 to enhance the instructions for administration. Ravicti labeling

Spravato (esketamine) Hypertensive crisis FDA determined that no action is necessary at the time based on available information.

Tremfya (guselkumab) Device use errors resulting in possible missed or partial doses The Tremfya One Press Instructions for Use (IFU) and carton labeling was updated in June 2023 to mitigate medication errors, such as underdose or no dose delivered. Tremfya labeling

Trulance (plecanatide) Drug hypersensitivity The “Adverse Reactions” section of the Trulance labeling was updated April 2021 to include skin itching, hives, and rash.

Trulance Label