Miami's W South Beach Resort Featured by TheLuxeList.com

Tranquility on Tap at W South Beach Resort; Iconic South Beach property maintains its stronghold as the pinnacle of luxury in Miami

At W South Beach, everything is taken care of for you.” — Rick Ueno, General Manager of W South Beach

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Luxe List—an editorial and broadcast platform revered for its travel, dining and brand reviews and guides—today announced it has published a spotlight editorial feature on the world renowned W South Beach Resort.

Following is an EXCERPT of the story that may be read in full at TheLuxeList.com:

********************************************************

Nestled right by the Atlantic Ocean sits the world renowned W South Beach, a 5-star resort that embodies the essence of Miami’s vibrant culture. After undergoing a $30 million renovation in 2020—which included the redesign of 408 guest suites; refreshed leisure spaces; the addition of its state-of-the-art “Away Spa;” and the revitalization of its multi-million dollar art collection—this property has become a favorite among celebrities, influencers and discerning travelers from around the globe. Known for capturing Miami’s energy and evolving spirit, the W South Beach Resort continues to set new standards in luxury hospitality.

This elevated standard seems to start with the property’s commitment to exemplary service. “At W South Beach, everything is taken care of for you,” said Rick Ueno, General Manager of W South Beach. “Each guest receives a dedicated W Insider, available 24/7, who will take care of whatever, whenever—from picking up groceries to chartering a yacht to finding the best Omakase in town. No matter how busy Miami gets, W Insiders are connected to everyone and anything and can make reservations happen at any of Miami’s most desired places, many of which require reservations weeks in advance. And, W South Beach has six W Insiders—most hotels in the portfolio only offer one.”

With the largest guest rooms in South Beach that feature balconies and breathtaking ocean views along with a wide range of amenities, this property offers a truly magnificent escape in the Magic City. Its residences, suites and guest rooms are available in sizes ranging from 574 to over 3,000 square feet.

Each of the accommodations options are thoughtfully designed as urban seaside retreats. You'll find beach house style millwork, natural oak finishes, a soothing palette of textures and charming seaside inspired accents highlighted by corals and tranquil teals. The resort incorporates these and other thoughtful elements to create a tranquil and relaxing atmosphere for its guests. This includes selected music playlists and beach-inspired artwork. The hotel also implemented new technical features to its guest rooms following its $30 million renovation. Guests can now take advantage of circadian lighting with three preset mood modes, and sand gradient blackouts if they want to block out the Miami sun.

For those seeking enhanced comfort and privacy there are five poolside bungalows with private entrances. These come with three floors and two bedrooms each, while also offering amenities like rooftop BBQs and private plunge pools.

The premium Penthouses, called E WOW and E WOW Ocean Escape, cover around 3,000 square feet and feature nine foot ceilings and expansive glass balconies providing spectacular views of South Beach and the Atlantic Ocean. Providing a decidedly sophisticated living experience, the Penthouses exude a soothing ambiance with colors and textures that endear even the most discerning traveler.

When it comes to art, W South Beach is a haven for enthusiasts renowned for its collection displayed throughout its common areas. Curated by Aby Rosen, its collection notably includes works by Andy Warhol and Jean Michel Basquiat.

For foodies, W South Beach offers an array of dining options. You can indulge in cuisine at RWSB (Restaurant W South Beach), savor Beijing delicacies at MR CHOW, and unwind at the Living Room Bar or WET Bar & Grille. Guests should also be sure to sip and savor at Irma's—a whimsical outdoor garden area created using salvaged wood and debris from Hurricane Irma—as it stands as a testament to Miami’s resilience.

No visit to the W South Beach is complete without ...

