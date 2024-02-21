Dr. Jennifer Nash Wins 2024 International Impact Book Awards for Business and Leadership with "Be Human, Lead Human"
Be Human, Lead Human Announced as 2024 International Impact Book Awards WinnerAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jennifer Nash, leadership consultant and executive advisor, is delighted to announce that her best-selling book, "Be Human, Lead Human: How to Connect People and Performance," has been honored with the prestigious 2024 International Impact Book Awards in both the business and leadership categories.
In "Be Human, Lead Human," Dr. Nash introduces the Human Leadership operating model, an innovative approach that places humanity and human connection at the core of effective organizational leadership. This model addresses the growing workplace disconnection, offering strategies to foster trust, create meaningful connections, and improve performance. The book serves as an essential guide for leaders at all levels, providing a personalized roadmap for transforming leadership practices to meet the demands of the modern world.
The International Impact Book Awards recognizes outstanding works that stand out for their content, quality, writing style, presentation, and cover design. The award is a testament to the book’s caliber and its contribution to the literary and professional landscapes. Dr. Nash's "Be Human, Lead Human" achieved this honor by advocating for a revolutionary shift in leadership thinking and practice, especially relevant in today’s complex work environment marked by talent challenges, global unrest, skill gaps, advancement of artificial intelligence, and a global pandemic.
Dr. Jennifer Nash partners with leading organizations, such as Google, Ford, Exxon Mobil, and IBM, through her global leadership advisory and consulting firm, Jennifer Nash Coaching & Consulting. Her deep understanding of the connection between people and performance propels clients to achieve exceptional results. The International Impact Book Awards recognition underscores the significance and effectiveness of Be Human, Lead Human in business and leadership.
"Be Human, Lead Human: How to Connect People and Performance" is more than just a book; it's a movement towards creating work environments where every individual can thrive. It’s a playbook for how to be human in the age of AI. It is a must-read for anyone ready to challenge the status quo and lead with courage over comfort.
Jennifer Nash is pleased that Be Human, Lead Human: How to Connect People and Performance resonates so widely and honored that it has been recognized as a 2024 International Impact Book Awards Winner.
