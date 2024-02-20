9th Street Listening Session Set for February 27, 2024

The City of Lawrence is excited to host a listening session for the 9th Street Multimodal Safety Improvement Study on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Lawrence Public Library Auditorium, 707 Vermont Street. Residents are encouraged to attend as their schedule allows to learn more about the study, ask questions of the project team, and provided feedback on safety improvements along the corridor.

As part of the Jayhawk Watershed Improvement project, the City of Lawrence and JEO Consulting Group are reviewing multimodal infrastructure along 9th Street between Illinois and Kentucky. Multimodal includes all types of transportation modes, including walking, biking, driving, or riding transit. The improvements will be implemented following engagement with stakeholders and engineering analyses.

The Jayhawk Watershed Improvement project will require reconstruction of portions of 9th Street between Mississippi and Louisiana, and an asphalt mill and overlay for 9th Street between Illinois and Vermont. This planned construction creates an opportunity for improvements to multimodal infrastructure along 9th Street between Illinois and Kentucky. The 9th Street study will run through spring with design completed by the end of 2024. The Jayhawk Watershed Improvement project is currently in the design phase with construction planned to occur in phases in 2025 and 2026.

All Lawrence community members are welcome to attend the listening session. More information on the 9th Street Multimodal Safety Improvement Study can be found at https://lawrenceks.org/community-engagement/9th-street-improvement/. A second listening session is scheduled for March to provide an update to the community.

Those community members that are unable to attend but would like more information about the project or give input are encouraged to contact Nick Hoyt with the City of Lawrence at nhoyt@lawrenceks.org.