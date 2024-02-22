New CMYK method for 3D colour printing
Novel, patent-pending 3D colour coating method for post 3D print processingDRESDEN CITY, SAXONIA, GERMANY, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dresden-based company BOHEMIA ARTS (www.bohemia-arts.com) presented the results of a new, patent-pending post 3D print processing method (https://www.medical-am.com) at the AM forum in Berlin in December 2023.
The process can be used to coat all 3D bodies from 3D-printers, CNC machines, LASER cutters and other 3D-devices in true-to-life colours.
They are given a photorealistic surface and coated in 3D-colour. We do not create objects, but we colour coat objects that have already been produced. Almost any material can be coated (metals, porcelain, plastic, wood and stone are just some of the possibilities).
BOHEMIA ARTS states the following about the markets, the strategy and the technical process:
1. Technology
Using a patented 3D method, a color—such as black or the four colors of CMYK—is applied to the 3D item and etched away with a laser. Most engraving lasers can be used for this process; gut a 1-axis system is required for a relief.
A multi-axis laser engraving device is required for complicated three-dimensional objects. The estimated ablation time for each colour is 4 to 15 minutes (for an object size of xxxx - xxxx cm in diameter). The chemical composition of the colour and the wavelength of the laser must be taken into account.
2. Usage
There are many possible applications:
2.1 Rapid Prototyping: New products can now be presented in true colour with the help of this prototyping addon.
As explained, photorealistic images can be created.
2.2 Plastic surgery is illustrated in this report.
2.3 Customisation: In general, any form of individualisation of manufactured goods such as jewellery, medals, medallions, coins and stands.
2.4 Photographic Industry: Fantastic new portrait possibilities of people and animals can be created in both relief and full 3D-portraits.
These possibilities are particularly interesting for the following segments:
3. Marketplaces
Our technology can open up completely new possibilities in areas such as corporate gifts, handicrafts, luxury products, watches, furniture, art, home textiles, security and collectibles.
4. Objective and Target
Our process is not yet ready for mass production, but it has already been tried, tested and is patent-pending.
In order to expand the production possibilities, Bohemia Arts is looking for investors and worldwide development partners to fully realise the CMYK process and achieve a professional market entry.
Bohemia Arts is actively looking for partners, investors and technical staff worldwide to fully realise the CMYK process and bring this unique technology to the market. Join us as we will rethink the possibilities of post-processing 3D-printing. Together we will influence the way products are designed and customised in the future!
