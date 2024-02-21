Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market: Trends and Developments in Surgical Monitoring | CAGR 6.1%

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study, titled "Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market: Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032," has been released by Allied Market Research. This study evaluates market risks, highlights opportunities, and provides strategic and tactical decision-making support for the period 2023-2032. The report segments the market by key regions that are driving marketization. It offers insights into market research and development, growth drivers, and the evolving investment structure of the Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study include Medtronic, NuVasive, Computational Diagnostics, SpecialtyCare, Natus Medical, IntraNerve, inomed Medizintechnik, Accurate Monitoring, Nihon Kohden, Moberg Research, Argos Neuromonitoring, Medsurant Holdings, NeuroMonitoring Technologies, and Cadwell Industries.



Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Statistics: The intraoperative neuromonitoring market was valued at $4.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $8.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.



Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Complexity of Surgeries: The growth in complex surgeries, especially those involving the nervous system, such as spine surgeries and neurosurgical procedures, drives the demand for Intraoperative Neuromonitoring. Surgeons rely on IONM to monitor neural function in real-time during intricate surgeries.

Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures: The increasing trend toward minimally invasive surgical techniques requires precise monitoring to ensure the safety of neural structures. IONM is valuable in these procedures, contributing to market growth.

Expanding Range of Applications: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring is applied across various surgical specialties, including neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, vascular surgery, and otolaryngology. The broadening range of applications contributes to the market's expansion.

Growing Incidence of Neurological Disorders: The rising prevalence of neurological disorders, such as spinal cord injuries, tumors, and peripheral nerve disorders, increases the need for surgeries involving IONM. Monitoring is essential to prevent neurological damage during these procedures.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in monitoring technologies, such as electromyography (EMG), somatosensory evoked potentials (SSEP), and motor evoked potentials (MEP), improve the accuracy and reliability of IONM. Innovations attract healthcare providers to invest in updated systems.

Integration with Robotics and Advanced Surgical Platforms: The integration of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring with robotic-assisted surgeries and advanced surgical platforms enhances the precision and safety of procedures. As robotic surgery becomes more prevalent, the demand for IONM services increases.



The segments and sub-section of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market is shown below:

By Products & Services: Systems, Accessories, and Services

By Source Type: Insourced Monitoring and Outsourced Monitoring

By Application: Spinal Surgery, Neurosurgery, Vascular Surgery, ENT Surgery, and Orthopedic Surgery

By End User: Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Important years considered in the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market by Application/End Users

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales and Growth Rate (2022-2032)

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



