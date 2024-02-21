Governor Abbott Launches New Digital Media Friendly Texas Program

TEXAS, February 21 - February 21, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today launched the new Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community program in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism. Launched through the Texas Film Commission, this new program will attract digital media production across the state and grow local jobs in animation, visual effects (VFX), video games, and extended reality (XR).

“Texas is a magnet for innovative industry leaders and creative talent, and this new program will help take our state to new heights in the innovative world of digital media,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Film Commission for working with Texas communities to expand their local economies by attracting new investments in the booming digital media industry. The Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community program is open to communities of all sizes and experience levels with the only prerequisite being an interest in cultivating digital media industries and growing local jobs. The program also provides a platform for certified communities to market their unique attributes, locations, and resources directly to digital media industry companies and professionals.”

“Animation, visual effects, video game, and XR production are a vital part of the production ecosystem in Texas,” said Texas Film Commission Director Stephanie Whallon. “The Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community program represents a forward-thinking network of communities that not only understand the digital media production industries and their needs, but also their importance for driving continued economic growth and ability to showcase the technical skills and artistic creativity of Texas media professionals.”

Similar to the first-in-the-nation Film Friendly Texas, Music Friendly Texas, and Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community programs, the Digital Media Friendly Texas Community designation is open to local governments or non-profit economic development and tourism community organizations.

The Digital Media Friendly Texas designation showcases certified communities to digital media companies and professionals to attract economic development opportunities and grow local jobs. The program also connects digital media professionals in Texas with skilled municipal liaisons to encourage new digital media investment in Texas. Additionally, the program educates communities and their residents about the importance of digital literacy to help close the digital divide.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted more than $2 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2023.

For more information on the Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/dmftx_overview.

For more information on Digital Media production in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/dm_overview.