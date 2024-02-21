FWC approves Pasco Zone bay scallop season change

At its February meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a change to the bay scallop season for the Pasco Zone management region. This regulation change, which goes into effect this year, sets a 40-day season for the Pasco Zone that starts on July 10 and will run through Aug. 18 annually. The long-term season dates were informed by the 2023 post-season monitoring results by FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute as well as input received from stakeholders at virtual public workshops, in-person meetings and public comments.

“Along with moving away from the Independence Day holiday, the longer season will increase both the public’s safety and access to one of our state’s most fun family resources,” said FWC Commissioner Preston Farrior. “There will be many positive impacts for the local communities.”

The Pasco Zone bay scallop region includes all state waters between the Hernando – Pasco county line and the Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County, and includes all waters of the Anclote River.

For more information, including the February 2024 Commission meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”

For current recreational bay scallops regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Scallops.