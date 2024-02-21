Stand Up Or Sit Out: Memories and Musings Of a Blind Wrestler, Runner, and All-around Regular Guy by Anthony Candela
EINPresswire.com/ -- In his captivating memoir, Anthony Candela takes readers on a journey through the highs and lows of his life, offering insights into the complexities of human existence and the universal experience of facing challenges.
Titled "All-Around Regular Guy: Navigating Life's Challenges," Candela's memoir is a candid exploration of his personal trials and triumphs. From the obstacles imposed by his poor eyesight and eventual blindness to the self-imposed challenges of excelling as a scholar-athlete, Candela paints a vivid picture of resilience and determination in the face of adversity. Set against the backdrop of New York and infused with a touch of California, Candela's narrative is enriched with historical references, adding depth and context to his experiences. Through his storytelling, he dismantles misconceptions surrounding people with disabilities, emphasizing that they are, above all, "all-around regular guys" navigating life imperfectly, just like everyone else.
Candela's memoir delves into the intricacies of activities ranging from running and wrestling to skiing and SCUBA diving, offering readers a glimpse into the everyday challenges faced by individuals coping with progressive loss of eyesight. With humor, candor, and moments of both sadness and joy, Candela invites readers to empathize with the human experience and gain a fuller appreciation of resilience in the face of adversity.
About the Author
Anthony R. Candela, a distinguished figure in the field of blindness and visual impairment, as well as a seasoned athlete and author, has left an indelible mark on both the professional and literary landscapes. With over 45 years of dedicated service in the field of blindness and visual impairment, Mr. Candela brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his endeavors. His illustrious career has seen him hold various leadership and technical positions with esteemed organizations such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, the California Department of Rehabilitation, the American Foundation for the Blind, Lighthouse International, and the New York State Commission for the Blind. A devoted advocate for accessibility and empowerment, Mr. Candela has spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing the lives and opportunities of individuals with visual impairments. His work as the Outreach Coordinator for Bookshare, a platform providing adapted books for people with reading barriers, and his leadership in employment and professional development projects have earned him widespread recognition and respect within the community.
In addition to his impactful professional career, Mr. Candela is also a passionate athlete and writer. A "retired" wrestler and long-distance runner, he has channeled his love for sports and physical activity into his personal pursuits. Furthermore, his literary endeavors have yielded two notable publications: a memoir and a science fiction novella. His memoir, "Stand Up Or Sit Out: Memories and Musings of a Blind Wrestler, Runner, and All-around Regular Guy," offers a candid and compelling account of his journey through life's challenges. Infused with rich narratives of his New York roots and adorned with historical references, the memoir challenges stereotypes and celebrates the imperfect humanity that unites us all. In his dystopian novella, "Vision Dreams: A Parable," Mr. Candela delves into the extremes of societal fear and technological advancement, offering thought-provoking insights into the human condition and the pursuit of freedom from tyranny.
Mr. Candela's literary contributions extend beyond his books, with published works appearing in various organizational newsletters, magazines, and peer-reviewed journals such as the Journal of Visual Impairment and Blindness. Currently, Mr. Candela directs a graduate certificate program for blindness professionals, further cementing his commitment to education and professional development in the field. His dedication and impact have not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by his receipt of the prestigious Steven Garff Marriott Award for lifetime achievement from the American Foundation for the Blind in 2020.
Through his multifaceted career and literary endeavors, Anthony R. Candela continues to inspire and enrich the lives of many, leaving an enduring legacy of compassion, resilience, and literary exploration.
The inspiration behind writing this book stems from a variety of sources. Firstly, there's the sheer enjoyment of reminiscing about his days as an athlete, reliving both the exhilarating highs of victory and the crushing lows of defeat. Additionally, he felt compelled to document his journey from being born with a visual impairment to gradually losing his sight, as it's a saga that holds profound personal significance.
Moreover, he wanted to share the invaluable life lessons he has gleaned along the way and to illuminate the inherent normality and humanity that lies beneath his experiences. By delving into his memoir, he hopes to offer readers a deeper understanding of resilience, perseverance, and the indomitable human spirit.
What he wants to say to his readers is that “I hope you will be uplifted, not so much because of my seemingly extraordinary accomplishments, but by the everyday aspect of what I depict in my memoir.”
The following are some of his previous promotional activities:
• Recently, he was featured in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford (TV interview link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVKVfabS7Mo)
• Readers Magnet Festival of Storytellers (virtual book fair)
Duration: January 22, 2024, to February 5, 2024
• Kingsbridge-Riverdale-VanCortlandt Bookreading:
Date: March 23, 2023
• Various conference presentations:
Timeframe: January 2020 to present
Stay connected with author Anthony Candela by visiting his website, https://www.anthonyrcandela.com/, where you can discover the latest updates and gain insights into his wide-ranging interests.
“Stand Up Or Sit Out: Memories and Musings Of a Blind Wrestler, Runner, and All-around Regular Guy” is a testament to the indomitable human spirit and a reminder that, regardless of our circumstances, we all have the power to choose how we respond to life's obstacles. To purchase a copy just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://amazon.com/Stand-Up-Sit-Out-All-around-ebook/dp/B094YW3FDW/ref
Luna Harrington
Luna Harrington
