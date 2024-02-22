Jamie Vieira & Associates Rebrands to Vieira Real Estate Associates

Jamie Vieira & Associates, a cornerstone of luxury real estate within Oakville, Burlington, and Milton, is proud to announce its rebranding to Vieira Real Estate Associates. "As Vieira Real Estate Associates, we look forward to continuing to serve our community with the same passion and professionalism, now with a brand that reflects our growth, clientele and vision for the future." - Jamie Vieira. The team, led by esteemed broker Jamie Vieira, has consistently been recognized within the top 1% of Century 21 teams, a testament to their dedication and success in a competitive landscape.

With a commitment to excellence, our team is dedicated to delivering unparalleled service and results that exceed expectations. Experience 'The Service You Deserve' with Vieira Real Estate Associates” — Jamie Vieira

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamie Vieira & Associates, a notable real estate agency based in Oakville and affiliated with C21 Canada, has recently rebranded to Vieira Real Estate Associates.

They are recognized for their exceptional service and expertise in luxury properties within Oakville, Burlington, Milton, and the surrounding Greater Toronto Area. Despite the challenges of the 2023 real estate market, the team has continued to thrive and has been awarded the Double Centurion Award by Century 21 Canada, placing them in the top 1% of real estate teams nationwide. This accolade is a testament to their dedication to client excellence and their ability to navigate the complexities of the luxury real estate market with unparalleled expertise and commitment​​​​.

The agencies team at Vieira Real Estate Associates, led by Jamie Vieira, includes a group of dedicated professionals such as Elaine Murray, Rania Agha, and Wafa Momani, who focus on the needs and wants of buyers while also assisting with listings. The sales coordinator, Tania Lima, ensures the team's operations are organized and efficient, contributing to their ability to react quickly to market changes and keep clients informed.

"Our team's dedication to excellence and client satisfaction has always been at the heart of what we do," said Jamie Vieira.

Since its inception, Jamie Vieira & Associates has been synonymous with unparalleled client service and a deep understanding of the luxury real estate market. The change to Vieira Real Estate Associates reflects the evolution in the market and an ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional real estate services in Oakville, Burlington, Milton and the surrounding Greater Toronto Area.

The rebranding to Vieira Real Estate Associates marks a new chapter in the agency's journey, one that builds on a strong foundation crafted from 2006 to 2024. It's no surprise that real estate is changing, and it's time to start embracing the dynamic changes within the real estate industry. Despite a changing real estate market, the Vieira Real Estate mission remains steadfast: to deliver top-tier, luxury real estate experiences that are as seamless as they are successful.

Vieira Real Estate Associates will continue to operate from its Oakville office. Their luxurious office in North Oakville further enables them to serve their team and clients with efficiency, effectiveness and professionalism​​.

With Vieira Real Estate Associates, the future of luxury real estate looks brighter than ever.

For more information about their services and team, you can visit their website: www.vieirateam.com

About Vieira Real Estate Associates:

Vieira Real Estate Associates is a leading real estate agency headquartered in Oakville, specializing in luxury properties across Oakville, Burlington, Milton, and the surrounding Greater Toronto Area. Affiliated with Century 21 Canada, the team is known for delivering 'The Service You Deserve' and their exceptional expertise, ensuring every real estate transaction that comes their way is a success.

Who is the founder of Vieira Real Estate Associates?

Jamie Vieira, Broker

CENTURY 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd, Brokerage

3030 Preserve Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6M 0T9

How do I contact Vieira Real Estate Associates?

https://vieirateam.com/contact

jamie@jamiesells.ca

Cell: (905) 510-6695

Office: (289) 334-0820

Fax: (905) 845-7674

