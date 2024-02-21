Job Announcement - Assistant State's Attorney - Senior

Job title: Assistant State’s Attorney – Senior

Location: Bismarck, ND

Terms: Full time / Non-Exempt / Full Benefits

Salary: $110,240.00 to $123,947.20 annually, Grade 18

Application Deadline: July 12, 2024

About Burleigh County: The Burleigh County State's Attorney's Office handles felony, misdemeanor, infraction and traffic cases as well as juvenile court matters and mental health hearings. The State's Attorney is the legal advisor for all county officials and is the chief prosecuting officer for County.

About the Role: Under supervision of the State’s Attorney, is responsible for duties associated with various legal functions of the agency such as conducting lawsuits and prosecuting more complex cases, gathering evidence, maintaining narrative files, supervising assistant attorneys and other personnel.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for gathering evidence, conducting more complex civil and criminal lawsuits, and presenting information in court to prosecute or defend actions.

Advise law enforcement officers, prepare and present warrants, and hold probable cause hearings.

Conduct legal research, prepare legal documents and opinions pertaining to assigned agency, and mentoring assistant state’s attorneys.

Advise elected and appointed officials and county employees as to their legal rights, and represent agencies in court.

Direct supervision of support staff along with other administrative duties in the absence of the State’s Attorney.

Candidate Requirements:

Must have a Juris Doctorate from an accredited law school and license to practice law in the State of North Dakota, with four years’ experience in active law practice that includes two or more years of experience in criminal litigation required. Jury trial experience is required. Requires a valid Class D North Dakota driver’s license, with a clean driving record. Must have reasonable interpersonal communication skills and be able to have a good working relationship with professional staff, law enforcement agencies, court staff, and the general public.

How to Apply:

Applicants must also provide:

Cover letter Resume Three (3) professional references Law school transcripts A non-law review writing sample

Veteran’s preference: Applicants who are residents of North Dakota and eligible to claim veteran’s preference must include Form DD214. Claims for disabled veteran’s preferences must also include Form DD214 and a letter less than one year old from the Department of Veterans Affairs indicating disability; claims for preference as the eligible spouse of a disabled or deceased veteran must include Form DD214, a marriage certificate, and a letter less than one year old from Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indicating disability, or the veteran’s death certificate.

People who may need additional job information or may require accommodation or assistance with the application or interview process should contact Burleigh County Human Resources at 701-222-6669.

A complete job description is available from the Burleigh County Human Resources Office.

Equal Opportunity Employer:

The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.