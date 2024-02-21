Capitol Veteran Brian White Elevated to Partner at KP Public Affairs
KP Public Affairs (KP) is pleased to announce Brian White as a new partner at the firm.SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KP Public Affairs (KP) is pleased to announce Brian White as a new partner at the firm. Brian is a seasoned lobbyist and public policy strategist with more than 25 years of experience in governmental affairs and legislative advocacy.
“Brian is a leader in KP’s lobbying team and we are fortunate that he is now part of our firm’s leadership team as we set a course for the future,” said Michael Burns, managing partner of KP Public Affairs.
Brian’s policy expertise spans a diverse set of issues including offshore wind, renewable energy, transportation and supply chain, utilities, land use, oil and gas, water and natural resources, education, workforce preparation, and career technology. He plays a key role in KP’s state budget practice, develops strategic advocacy initiatives to impact public policy, and advocates on complex regulatory matters before state agencies.
“I am extremely excited and humbled to become a partner in one of California’s most well-respected and successful advocacy and public relations firms. I appreciate the partners’ trust and acknowledgment of my hard work and dedication during my 10-year journey at KP,” said Brian White. “I also want to thank KP’s employees and our clients for their support as we accelerate the firm’s growth while offering the best advocacy and public relations services that advances our clients’ goals.”
Prior to joining KP, Brian was a principal of a boutique lobbying firm and a regional in-house strategist and government affairs director for large energy companies such as SunEdison and BP America. He was an in-house legislative advocate for leading industry groups such as the California Building Industry Association and California Chamber of Commerce. Brian was also appointed by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to serve as Assistant Director of Legislative Affairs for the California Department of Water Resources.
About KP Public Affairs
KP Public Affairs’ multidimensional expertise spans across four service offerings, public affairs, legislative advocacy, regulatory consulting, and public relations, to assist our clients in navigating the complexities of California government. In 2022, KP Public Affairs became part of the Public Policy Holding Company, which is comprised of Crossroads Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, Seven Letter, O'Neill and Associates, Alpine Group Partners, MultiState Associates and Concordant Advisory.
More information on KP’s professional staff, services, and expertise can be found at www.kppublicaffairs.com.
