Envision Unlimited Earns National Accreditation from The Council on Quality and Leadership
Envision Unlimited, a non-profit helping people with disabilities live their best lives, received accreditation from The Council on Quality and Leadership.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envision Unlimited – a full spectrum of care organization providing services to people with intellectual, developmental and psychiatric disabilities throughout Chicagoland and Central Illinois – has received Quality Assurances Accreditation from CQL | The Council on Quality and Leadership.
Through thorough assessments conducted by outside experts, accreditation advances service excellence and provides human services organizations, like Envision Unlimited, with key information and steps for continuous improvement.
What makes CQL accreditation unique is it promotes excellence in person-centered services and supports that lead to increased quality of life. The evaluation involved a review of Envision Unlimited policies, systems and member* experiences.
CQL’s Quality Assurances Accreditation is grounded in more than 50 years of CQL leadership and peer-reviewed research. They focus on the critical elements that lead to increased quality of life for people. To be eligible for accreditation, CQL requires compliance with all local, state, and federal regulations. Additionally, rigorous review of evidence of ongoing data collection and analysis of assurances of health, safety, and human security is required.
“This prestigious recognition is confirmation that the services and supports that we provide for people with intellectual, developmental and psychiatric needs are top quality,” said Envision Unlimited President and CEO Mark McHugh. “We are very proud of the work that we do every day with those who entrust their care to Envision Unlimited.”
In its report, CQL lauded the nonprofit for providing members the opportunity to live as independently as possible; taking steps toward adding community living options to assist those who have the desire to move; and offering staff members with the training and support they need to carry out the plans of their members.
The accreditation term spans three years. During that time, CQL will remain a partner to Envision Unlimited, helping the organization grow and succeed on its quality journey.
Only 29 other Illinois agencies have been accredited by CQL. Envision Unlimited has also been recognized by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities and Behavioral Health Center of Excellence.
*Envision Unlimited calls its program participants “members,” a title voted on by its clients.
About Envision Unlimited
Envision Unlimited is a full spectrum of care organization serving people with intellectual, developmental and psychiatric disabilities regardless of age, gender, background, or ability. Since 1948, we have built a legacy of evolving care delivered with empathy, every time and everywhere. Our innovative services are offered across Chicagoland and Central Illinois and include novel day programs, community living options, behavioral health services, employment programs, respite for families and foster care for children with disabilities. Learn more at www.envisionunlimited.org.
About The Council on Quality and Leadership
CQL | The Council on Quality and Leadership offers accreditation, training, certification, research, and consultation services. Since 1969, CQL | The Council on Quality and Leadership has been a leader in working with human service organizations and systems to continuously define, measure, and improve quality of life and quality of services for youth, adults, and older adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and psychiatric disabilities. For more information, visit www.c-q-l.org.
