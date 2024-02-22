Envision Unlimited Earns National Accreditation from The Council on Quality and Leadership

About

Envision Unlimited is a full spectrum of care organization serving people with intellectual, developmental and psychiatric disabilities from infants to 80+ years old regardless of race, gender, religion, or ability to pay. Founded in Chicago in 1948, Envision Unlimited has a legacy of evolving care delivered with empathy, every time and everywhere. Innovative services offered across Chicagoland and Central Illinois include novel day programs; community living options; employment programs, respite for families, behavioral health services, and foster care for children with disabilities. Our mission is to provide quality services that promote choice, independence and inclusion for thousands of people with disabilities. Beyond our day-to-day efforts supporting members and their caregivers, we are advocates and the impact of Envision Unlimited is far reaching. Through outreach, evaluation and service planning, we help thousands of people become part of the community, transition to safe homes, and access support services.

