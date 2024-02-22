GovCon Collective Enters into Pioneering Alliance with Global Technology Consulting Firm MTX Group
Eight minority-owned businesses aligned recently to form GovCon Collective for providing local, state, and federal agencies skills across industriesATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GovCon Collective, a government contracting alliance recently founded by eight minority-owned businesses from across the United States, is excited to announce its partnership with Texas-based global technology consulting firm MTX Group. Both organizations have deep government contracting experience. This partnership will better position each entity for securing further local, state, and federal agency business.
Through the partnership, members of both organizations will benefit from shared expertise and novel learning opportunities. The partnership will provide for an enriched calendar of networking events, the pooling of invaluable resources, and the inauguration of educational initiatives designed to cement and expand industry competence. GovCon Collective's affiliates will engage with MTX Group's advanced technology, while MTX Group will tap into GovCon Collective's expertise, particularly with federal government contracting.
“MTX Group is a global leader in digital transformation, and we are very excited to partner with them. The GovCon Collective has deep industry expertise and a diverse range of capabilities. This partnership will enable MTX Group and GovCon Collective to expand our footprint in the federal, state, local, and education government spaces,” says Jody Mitchell of GovCon Collective.
As an immigrant from Bangladesh, MTX Group Founder and CEO is committed to supporting minority-owned businesses and creating equal opportunities.
“GovCon Collective enables MTX to expand its combined offerings for government agencies with outcomes in mind,” said MTX Group Founder and CEO Das Nobel.
GovCon Collective has twelve different service offerings, including software development, AI/ML, geospatial analytics, data analytics, training, and staffing. Additionally, GovCon Collective’s products consist of a learning management platform, an HR management platform, and an employability skills development platform for individuals with disabilities. MTX Group stands at the vanguard of business evolution, offering innovative solutions and digital transformation that create outcomes and empower companies to stay ahead of the curve in the dynamic marketplace.
“The mission of GovCon Collective aligns perfectly with MTX's commitment to diversity, ethics, and excellence in service. Our partnership enables us to bring combined offerings in government contracting, business strategy, and a diverse array of skill sets and experiences. Together we are committed to growing our partnerships in the state and local public sector marketplace. We look forward to driving data transformation and delivering meaningful outcomes to the communities we serve,” said MTX Director of Government Affairs Chris Hess.
ABOUT GOVCON COLLECTIVE
Since its inception in 2023, GovCon Collective has stood as the quintessential epicenter for government contracting professionals. Our mission focuses on collaboration, excellence, and ethical practices to drive collective prosperity and uplift communities. With over 90 years of combined experience in fields such as IT, automation, cloud services, and AI, GovCon Collective is a leader in government contracting, having partnered with numerous federal and state agencies, as well as corporations. We champion diversity, ethical practices, and the success of our clients.
Don Weobong eLeaP, CEO & Founder
Tracey Grace IBEX IT Business Experts, President & CEO
Charles E. Weems III Weems Design Studio, CEO
Tiffany Newhouse Newhouse Project Consulting LLC, CEO & Founder
Cicely Peace Edouard The Simple VUE, CEO & Co-Founder, and Khai Edouard, President & Co-Founder
Jody Mitchell Directed Analytics, Founder & CEO
Corneilius Hill Enspyre LLC, DBA Enspyre Management Services, Founder & CEO
Kendrick Faison SpatialGIS CEO & President
ABOUT MTX GROUP INC.
MTX Group Inc. is a global technology consulting firm that serves as a trusted advisor for government agencies and businesses to modernize through digital transformation. With data as the new currency, MTX helps transform long-term strategy with outcomes in mind around happiness, health, and economics. MTX improves decision-making with speed and quality by partnering with leading cloud technologies.
