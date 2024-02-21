Integration of IoT and Smart Technologies Reshapes Asia-Pacific Medical Carts Market | CAGR of 13.7%

A medical cart or trolley is a wheeled cabinet with drawers and trays that is used in various medical, surgical, and therapeutic modalities in hospital.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia-Pacific Medical Carts Market is undergoing rapid expansion, fueled by technological advancements, rising healthcare investments, and the increasing demand for mobile healthcare solutions across the region. Medical carts play a crucial role in healthcare facilities by providing mobility, organization, and accessibility to medical equipment and supplies at the point of care. With the integration of IoT and smart technologies, these carts are becoming more sophisticated, offering features such as electronic health record (EHR) integration, medication management systems, and real-time tracking capabilities.

Moreover, the emphasis on infection control and patient safety is driving the adoption of medical carts with antimicrobial surfaces and easy-to-clean designs. As healthcare facilities in the Asia-Pacific region strive to improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance patient care, the demand for advanced medical carts is expected to continue growing.

China dominated the Asia-Pacific medical carts market in 2015, accounting for more than one-third market share, and is projected to continue this trend in the future. China generated the maximum revenue in 2015 and is projected to be the fastest growing country throughout the analysis period, at a CAGR of 16.4%. This is attributed to its high geriatric population that requires medical procedures and the rise in demand for medical carts required for this purpose. Besides, improvement in health care expenditure further supplements the sale of medical carts in China. However, Japan utilized 180 thousand unit carts in 2015 and is anticipated to be a lucrative market opportunity as the Japanese health care expenditure is anticipated to surge by an average of 3% during 2014-18.

Key Findings of the Asia-Pacific Medical Carts Market:

- In 2015, China dominated the overall medical carts market revenue, and is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

- Singapore is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 14.2% in terms of value and 13.5% in terms of volume.

- Indonesia is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% in terms of value, during the analysis period.

- Emergency carts segment accounts for about half of the Asia-Pacific medical carts market share in terms of value and three-seventh of share in terms of volume.

- In terms of value, procedure carts is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 14.4% from 2016-2022.

Major Key Market Players -

• Hanlim Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.,

• Lifemedic Healthcare Supplies Pte Ltd,

• Capsa Solutions Llc, Itd

• Medical Technology Products (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.,

• Chang Gung Medical Technology Co., Ltd.,

• Ruilang Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.,

• Omnicell Inc.,

• Midmark Corporation,

• Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.,

• Nortek, Inc.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Highlights of the Report:

• Competitive landscape of the Medical Carts Market.

• Revenue generated by each segment of the Medical Carts market by 2027.

• Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the Medical Carts industry.

• Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.

• Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.

• Top impacting factors of the Medical Carts market.

