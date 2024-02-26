Grand Kyiv Ballet Launches First National Tour
Presenting GISELLE Nationwide - Coming to a City Near You
Now we have another mission. When the war started, we started dancing for our country. It is our cultural front line.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Kyiv Ballet (GKB) proudly announces its first National Tour, presenting the highly anticipated performance of the timeless ballet masterpiece, GISELLE at Theatres throughout the country. This extraordinary production will showcase the mesmerizing talents of the Grand Kyiv Principal dancers Kateryna Kukhar and Oleksandr (Alex) Stoianov, both hailing from the National Opera of Ukraine. The Tour started in Boston and routes through a number of cities and states (see first leg of the tour schedule below)
— Oleksandr Stoianov
Theirs is an incredible story of resilience and inspiration. Principal Dancers Kateryna Kukhar and Alex Stoianov, who now call Seattle their temporary home due to the conflict in Ukraine, were continents away from their two children when the war erupted with no means of returning. They were in France, preparing for their final performance in Menton. Just prior, they had rehearsed GISELLE together, a poignant moment amidst the turmoil unfolding back home. Originally planning to return to Kyiv, their lives were upended when they received news at 5 am of the war's outbreak and bombings.
This resilient couple undertook extraordinary efforts, with the help of friends and family, and worked tirelessly to evacuate their children from Ukraine. Regrettably, not all their relatives could be relocated to a fully secure location, as Kateryna's parents bravely chose to remain in Kyiv, demonstrating unwavering strength in the face of adversity.
Alex and Kateryna spent the first month of the war evacuating dancers and their families from Ukraine. GKB Artistic Director Alex Stoianov has since started four ballet companies to help keep the displaced dancers working, around the world.
And despite all they have been through, the artists continue to captivate audiences worldwide and are proud to bring the spirit of the artistry of Ukraine to the US.
The First leg of the tour includes (more shows to be added):
Stowe, VT 2/26
Syracuse, NY 2/27
Albany, NY 2/28
Wilkes-Barre, PA 2/29
Brooklyn, NY 3/1
Trenton. NJ 3/2
Englewood, NJ 3/3
Wayne, NJ 3/4
Philadelphia, PA 3/5
Chicago, IL 3/6
Fayetteville, NC 3/7
Brooklyn, NY 3/9
Manhattan, NY 3/10
Virginia Beach, VA 3/11
Fort Pierce, FL 3/13
Augusta, GA 3/14
Atlanta, GA 3/15
Wingate. NC 3/16
Liberty, SC 3/17
Charlotte, NC 3/18
Houston, TX 3/20
Dallas, TX 3/21
San Angelo, TX 3/22
Wichita, KS 3/23
Nashville, TN 3/24
Milwaukee, WI 3/26
Indianapolis, IN 3/27
Youngstown, OH 3/28
Wabash, IN 3/29
Liberty, MO 4/1
Pueblo, CO 4/4
Hayward, CA 4/11
San Luis Obispo, CA 4/13
Los Angeles, CA 4/14
Cheyenne WY 4/19
Portland, OR 4/21 (Swan Lake)
Both of the Principal artists, Kateryna Kukhar and Oleksandr Stoianov are available for interviews.
Visit www.grandkyivballet.com for more information on this and other international tours.
Julie Furlong
Furlong Communications, Inc
+1 206-850-9448
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram