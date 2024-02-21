XYZT.AI Continues It's Streak Named One of the World's Top 100 Geospatial Companies for the Third Consecutive Year

Hasselt, Belgium 21 February 2024 – xyzt.ai, a premier SaaS platform renowned for its advanced visual analytics of spatial-temporal data, proudly announces its inclusion in the esteemed 2024 edition of the Global Top 100 Geospatial Companies. Curated annually by Geoawesomeness in collaboration with a respected industry expert committee, this accolade recognizes the world's foremost innovators harnessing geospatial data to tackle intricate challenges.

This inclusion marks the third consecutive year that xyzt.ai has secured its place among the elite in this prestigious selection, reaffirming its commitment to excellence and innovation in the geospatial domain.

The selection process, meticulously conducted for the sixth consecutive year, involved a rigorous evaluation of over 800 companies. From this pool, a shortlist of 222 contenders, including previous honorees from 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023, alongside nominated enterprises and expert recommendations, was thoughtfully crafted. After careful deliberation, the expert committee cast their votes and unveiled the final 2024 Global Top 100 Geospatial list, a testament to the collective wisdom and discernment of the industry's leading minds.

The 2024 Global Top 100 Geospatial Companies not only celebrates the achievements of these trailblazing companies but also serves as an invaluable resource, providing profound insights into the ever-evolving landscape of the geospatial sector.

This year's expert committee comprised a distinguished panel of luminaries, each contributing unique expertise and perspectives to the selection process. Among the esteemed members were:

• Sives Govender, Research Group Leader, CSIR, South Africa, and Co-founder and coordinator of Environmental Information System-Africa

• Osamu Ochiai, Senior Engineer, Manager for Satellite Applications and Operation Center at Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

• Denise McKenzie, Community and Ethics Partner at PLACE

• Maggie Cawley, Executive Director at OpenStreetMap (OSM) US

• Harsha Vardhan Madiraju, Associate Director, Member Success and Development, Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC)

• Dr. Nadine Alameh, Executive Director of the Taylor Geospatial Institute

• Justyna Redelkiewicz, Head of Section Entrepreneurship and Environment at the European Union Agency for Space Programme (EUSPA)

• Wilfred Waters, Geospatial Consultant

• Aleksander Buczkowski and Muthukumar Kumar for Geoawesomeness

xyzt.ai extends its heartfelt appreciation to Geoawesomeness and the esteemed expert committee for this prestigious honor. The company remains steadfast in its mission to drive innovation and set new benchmarks in the geospatial industry.

In the words of Lida Joly, CEO at xyzt.ai "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of geospatial technology. We are grateful for this honor, which validates our past efforts and inspires us to continue as pioneers in this field."





About xyzt.ai

xyzt.ai is a high-tech location intelligence company that brings its users actionable business insights through a no-code geospatial platform for visualizing and analyzing big movement data from any moving assets, such as vehicles or vessels, or time series data from non-moving sensors, such as cameras, air quality, and noise pollution sensors.

It does so uniquely and effortlessly: Customer setup takes less than a day, there is no custom development needed, and insights can be obtained interactively, even for billions of location records.

xyzt.ai is a member of the Open Geospatial Consortium, is named an IDC Innovator for offering groundbreaking location and geospatial intelligence solutions, is part of the Global Top 100 Geospatial Companies selected by Geoawesomeness and winner of the Maritime Innovation Challenge by INEOS and Port of Antwerp.









