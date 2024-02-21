Webasto ChargeConnect App and Web Portal Provide Real-Time Charging Solution to Diverse Range of Users

Webasto ChargeConnect App and Web Portal Available Now

Empowering EV Owners and Expanding Accessibility for Webasto TurboConnect Charging Station Users

MONROVIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Webasto Charging Systems Inc., a subsidiary of Webasto Group, which recently announced its divestment of the charging business to Transom Capital Group, today announced the latest additions to the company’s North American digital charging family, the Webasto ChargeConnect™ App, and the Web Portal.

These innovations offer seamless mobile EV charging management for administrators and EV drivers and are fully compatible with the Webasto TurboConnect™ Charging Station.

“The Webasto ChargeConnect App and Web Portal provide a real-time charging solution to a diverse range of users, including fleet supervisors, property owners, hotel management groups, real estate companies, dealerships, and more,” says Michael Schoenberger, Vice President of Research and Development at Webasto Charging Systems. “The ChargeConnect platform enables efficient and demand-optimized charging while empowering users to manage complex multi-charging sessions, access data history, and control energy consumption remotely.”

The Webasto ChargeConnect App is the perfect mobile companion, offering seamless access to the Webasto TurboConnect charging station. Based on the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP), it empowers users with convenient control over the charging station, enabling functions including status monitoring, user management, and remote maintenance from any location at any time. Additionally, the platform features a flexible subscription plan, enabling users to tailor feature availability to suit their needs, ensuring a personalized charging experience.

The TurboConnect charging station offers numerous benefits, including internet integration, 24/7 accessibility, and over-the-air updates that adhere to the highest cybersecurity standards. Together, the ChargeConnect App and TurboConnect Charging station redefine the EV charging experience, providing users with unparalleled convenience, control, and security.

The Webasto ChargeConnect Web Portal offers comprehensive management of multiple charging stations, allowing charging station administrators to view charging data, configure infrastructure, manage access control through a user-friendly interface, and more. The ChargeConnect Web Portal's key features include detailed charging session information, comprehensive logs, system alerts, an energy consumption dashboard, data export capabilities, and regular updates for enhanced stability and performance.

The Webasto ChargeConnect App is readily available for download on all established app stores, ensuring easy accessibility for users.

To experience the user-friendly interface firsthand, please click here for a video demonstration.

About Webasto:

As a global innovative systems partner to the mobility industry, Webasto is one of the 100 largest suppliers to the automotive sector worldwide. In development, manufacturing and sales, the company focuses on roof systems on the one hand and on vehicle electrification on the other hand. The product range includes, openable and fixed panoramic roofs, electric high-voltage heaters and batteries, as well as thermo management solutions. Among the customers of Webasto are manufacturers of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and boats, as well as dealers and end customers. In 2022, the Group generated sales of over 4 billion euros and employed about 16,800 people at more than 50 locations. The headquarters of the company, which was founded in 1901, is located in Stockdorf near Munich (Germany). For more information, please visit www.webasto.com



About Transom

Transom Capital Group is a leading private equity firm specializing in middle market investments. The firm actively seeks to build long-term value by partnering with established companies and assisting them in achieving transformative growth. Transom's proprietary functional pattern recognition capabilities, access to capital, and a proven value creation methodology combines with management’s industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom's headquarters are located in Los Angeles, California. www.transomcap.com



################

Media Contact Webasto Charging Systems: Monika.Udri-Wetzel@Webasto.com

Media Contact: Glodow Nead Communications for Webasto Charging Systems, Inc.: WebastoPR@glodownead.com