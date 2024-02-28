Afterlife : And You Thought Being Dead Was All There Was - by Evelyn Woodward
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the heart of the story is Susie, a young woman whose life takes a drastic turn after a near-death experience. Instead of succumbing to death, Susie discovers an extraordinary ability to see ghosts or spirits that roam around her. Confused and bewildered, she grapples with her newfound power, unsure of its implications. Determined to unravel the mysteries of her extraordinary gift, Susie embarks on a journey of self-discovery with the unwavering support of her best friend, Kimberly. Together, they uncover the truth behind Susie's ability and the responsibilities that come with it.
As Susie learns to navigate the spirit world, she encounters ghosts who are equally lost and seeking guidance. With Kimberly's help, Susie realizes that her mission is to help these spirits find peace by guiding them to the Gateway to the next stage of existence. Throughout their adventures, Susie and Kimberly forge deep bonds with the spirits they encounter, forming unlikely friendships that transcend the boundaries between life and death. Amidst the chaos of the supernatural realm, both women also find love, adding a touch of romance to their extraordinary journey.
About the Author
Evelyn hails from Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada, a city uniquely named after a character in a science fiction novel, marking her connection to the world of imagination from the start. Her professional journey has been diverse, with a passion for scientific exploration leading her to various roles in research laboratories.
Evelyn earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Science from Brandon University, further solidifying her commitment to knowledge and discovery.
After embracing marriage and motherhood, Evelyn embarked on a new chapter by homeschooling her three children. It was during this time that her love for writing blossomed into a serious pursuit. Finding solace and fulfillment in the creative process, she took the initiative to establish a Writer’s Group, fostering a community of like-minded individuals dedicated to the craft and inspiring fellow writers alike.
When questioned about the inspiration behind writing this book, she remarked “I have had a lot of people die around me over the past number of years. This made me curious about where they went and what happened to them. From there, my imagination took over.”
Evelyn Woodward recently engaged in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview hosted by Logan Crawford, during which he delved into discussions about her book "And You Thought Being Dead Was All There Was", providing insightful answers to various questions posed. book (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oa2MKuC7K6M )
For fans of supernatural fiction and gripping storytelling, "And You Thought Being Dead Was All There Was" is a must-read. Don't miss out on this spellbinding adventure into the unknown. You may have a copy by visiting amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/You-Thought-Being-DEAD-There/dp/1961438682/ref
Afterlife: And You Thought Being DEAD Was All There Was