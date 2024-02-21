Poet and Advocate Ellis Washoe Releases Debut Book "To Be Human"
Navigating the Depths of Mental Illness Through PoetryUNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellis Washoe, a college student and passionate advocate for disability, trans, and indigenous rights, announces the release of his debut book, "To Be Human." Through the lens of modern poetry, Washoe delves into the raw and poignant journey of grappling with mental illness and navigating the intricate landscape of survival.
"In 'To Be Human,' I wanted to let others battling mental illness know that they are not alone," says Washoe.
The book offers a compelling exploration of the human experience, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs of the mind. Washoe draws from personal experiences and perspectives to create a work that resonates deeply with readers, inviting them to find solace and understanding within its pages.
Ellis Washoe, currently based in California, is pursuing a degree in American Sign Language while advocating for marginalized communities. When not writing, Washoe enjoys spending time with his dog and immersing himself in music.
"Even when your world collapses and you feel crazy, it’s still you. You are still human," Washoe emphasizes, encapsulating the primary message that readers can glean from his book.
"To Be Human" is now available for purchase on Amazon and to other major online bookstores.
About Ellis Washoe:
Ellis Washoe is a college student based in California, pursuing a degree in American Sign Language. As a passionate advocate for disability, trans, and indigenous rights, Washoe uses writing to amplify marginalized voices and share personal experiences. "To Be Human" marks Washoe's debut book.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 (888) 800-1803
email us here