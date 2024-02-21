Smart Software Announces Strategic Partnership with Sage for Inventory Optimization and Demand Forecasting
Belmont, MA, 2024BELMONT, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Software, a global provider of next-generation cloud-based inventory optimization, demand planning, and forecasting solutions, announces today their strategic partnership with Sage.
This collaboration brings Smart IP&O (Inventory Planning and Optimization) into the latest cloud and on-premises versions of Sage X3, Sage 300, and Sage 100. By seamlessly integrating strategic planning with operational execution, users can eliminate reactive inventory planning and forecast guesswork by accurately calibrating risks, tradeoffs, and consequences at scale with Smart IP&O.
Sage is the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Customers trust Sage's comprehensive suite of finance, HR, and Supply Chain software to streamline processes and simplify operational tasks. This integrated approach to solving business challenges ensures seamless interactions and delivers valuable insights to SMBs, reinforcing Sage's position as a leader in the industry.
“Smart Software helps our customers by delivering insightful business analytics for inventory modeling and forecasting that drive ordering and replenishment in the latest version of Sage. With Smart IP&O, our customers gain a means to shape inventory strategy to align with the business objectives while empowering their planning teams to reduce inventory and improve service,” says Regina Crowshaw, Director of ISV Strategy, Sales, and Programs at Sage.
“Sage drives innovation and fosters business growth by delivering insightful solutions designed to enable organizations to scale and succeed. By leveraging the capabilities of Smart's field-proven demand forecasting and inventory planning solutions, Sage is poised to supply the necessary expertise to assess needs, establish objectives, and craft the underlying business strategies key for ensuring widespread adoption and deriving maximum benefit. We look ahead to what we can accomplish together, and we look forward to our joint success”, says Greg Hartunian, President and CEO at Smart Software.
About Smart Software, Inc.
Founded in 1981, Smart Software, Inc. is a leader in providing businesses with enterprise-wide demand forecasting, planning, and inventory optimization solutions. Smart Software’s demand forecasting and inventory optimization solutions have helped thousands of users worldwide, including customers such as Disney, Hitachi, Arizona Public Service, and Ameren. Smart’s Inventory Planning & Optimization Platform, Smart IP&O, provides demand planners the tools to handle sales seasonality, promotions, new and aging products, multi-dimensional hierarchies, and intermittently demanded service parts and capital goods items. It also provides inventory managers with accurate estimates of the optimal inventory and safety stock required to meet future orders and achieve desired service levels. Smart Software is headquartered in Belmont, Massachusetts, and our website is www.smartcorp.com.
About Sage Corporation
Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks, and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.
