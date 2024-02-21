Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,230 in the last 365 days.

FW: Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2004674

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Vitali

STATION: Royalton            

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartland, VT

 

ACCUSED:  David A. Thibodeau, Jr.

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On October 5, 2023, at approximately 1914 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic assault that had occurred approximately one year prior. Upon investigation, Troopers determined that David A. Thibodeau, Jr. was involved in a domestic assault with a household member. He was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks for processing. He was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility. He was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on February 21, 2024 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME:   02-21-2024  / 1230 hours      

COURT:  Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED:  Yes   LOCATION: Southern State

BAIL:  $2,500

MUG SHOT: Yes

            

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

FW: Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more