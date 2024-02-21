FW: Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2004674
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Vitali
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02/20/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartland, VT
ACCUSED: David A. Thibodeau, Jr.
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 5, 2023, at approximately 1914 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic assault that had occurred approximately one year prior. Upon investigation, Troopers determined that David A. Thibodeau, Jr. was involved in a domestic assault with a household member. He was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks for processing. He was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility. He was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on February 21, 2024 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE / TIME: 02-21-2024 / 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED: Yes LOCATION: Southern State
BAIL: $2,500
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.