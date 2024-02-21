FW: Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2004674

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Vitali

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartland, VT

ACCUSED: David A. Thibodeau, Jr.

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 5, 2023, at approximately 1914 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic assault that had occurred approximately one year prior. Upon investigation, Troopers determined that David A. Thibodeau, Jr. was involved in a domestic assault with a household member. He was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks for processing. He was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility. He was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on February 21, 2024 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: 02-21-2024 / 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED: Yes LOCATION: Southern State

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.