Hubject x Francis Energy: Enhancing eRoaming and elevating the Plug&Charge experience for EV drivers in North America
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubject is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Francis Energy. The collaboration will provide eRoaming and Plug&Charge to Francis Energy – a leading EV charging network in the United States. Francis Energy customers will soon be able to seamlessly charge their EVs across any Plug&Charge enabled charging stations. Similarly, more EV drivers will be able to access the Francis Energy EV station network via the world’s largest eRoaming platform intercharge.
“As Francis Energy continues its expansion across the country, we are excited to partner with Hubject. Driver satisfaction is critical for us, and today’s announcement reaffirms our commitment to reliability and accessibility at all of our charging stations,” says Keesha Cashmore, SVP of Asset Management.
Trishan Peruma, CEO of Hubject: “Francis Energy is well-known for their fast-charging network across Middle America. We are thrilled to support Francis in their ongoing efforts to improve the EV driver charging experience and electrify major transport corridors”.
Joining Hubject’s intercharge network and Plug&Charge ecosystem in North America, Francis Energy and Hubject reiterate their commitment to providing a seamless charging experience to all EV drivers across North America.
About Francis Energy:
Founded in 2015, Francis Energy is an award-winning leader in the development of EV charging infrastructure, with one of the largest networks of direct current fast charger (DCFC) ports in the country. Most of our network is in rural, Tribal, and disadvantaged communities, reflecting our commitment to providing safe, fast, accessible, and reliable EV charging solutions that leave no community behind. We are the only owner and operator in the US to have built a contiguous statewide network of DCFC virtually every 50 miles, solving range anxiety for the state of Oklahoma. We now serve over 11,000 customers across our network, which consists of 170 locations in nine states: Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, and Oklahoma with additional projects at various stages of development in Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Colorado, and Texas. To date, Francis Energy has been awarded 36 National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program sites across eight states.
About Hubject:
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs)to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks encompassing over 600,000 connected charging points and more than 2,000 B2B partners across 60 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hubject.com/
Hubject Contact
Stuart Barnes
Marketing
Stuart.barnes@hubject.com
