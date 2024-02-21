New Atlux λ Plugin for Unreal Engine Enhances 3D Visualization Workflows

Atlux Photo Studio Plugin for Unreal Engine

Formerly known as MetaShoot, Atlux λ relaunches with new features for lighting, cinematics, and rendering.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, indie software company VINZI releases Atlux λ, a breakthrough plugin for Unreal Engine that helps 3D artists produce hyper-realistic showcase quality images and animations with ease. Formerly known as MetaShoot, the renamed Atlux λ has been reimagined with an array of features designed to simplify lighting and rendering workflows with real-time results.

Built on Epic Games robust Unreal Engine platform, Atlux λ serves as a "Digital-Twin Photo Studio" encompassing highly-realistic lighting assets, camera animation presets, and a streamlined one-click render interface. The plugin's intuitive design and simplified workflow make it an ideal entry point for 3D artists seeking to harness Unreal's real-time capabilities without being encumbered by technical intricacies.

Jorge "Valle" Hurtado, founder of VINZI, expresses, "Atlux λ is a labor of love based on my years of experience working in the 3D industry as an artist and engineer. The goal is to make lighting and visualization in Unreal Engine as creative and fast as possible. It's been incredible to see how the user base has responded. We have customers using Atlux λ for games, architecture, character development, product viz, and even automotive. Valle continues, “Atlux λ is not just a rebrand of MetaShoot; it's a fully re-written and optimized plugin that now introduces light painting, a sequence tab for animation, and even an AI-based studio randomizer. There’s a lot there! With Atlux λ, 3D artists can create showcase animations from camera motion presets without the complexity of the Unreal render queue or sequencer modules.”

Early adopters of Atlux have quickly incorporated the tool into their workflow. According to Anthony Carmona, founder of the AAA 3D production studio, Sentient Art, “MetaShoot and now Atlux blows away all our expectations. Having access to assets and instant lighting results speeds up our ability to produce amazing work for our clients. It's perfect for rendering our highly detailed models and material work - from concepts to flawless portfolios.”

What's New in Atlux λ:

- AI Studio Randomizer: new studio randomizer builds unlimited photo studio set-ups in seconds.

- Light Painting: A new interactive way to place lights based on visual feedback, cursor placement, and keyboard shortcuts.

- Sequence Tab: A new sequence tab with assets and Rig Rail presets to quickly build animations. Includes a - NeRF Maker and Automatic Level Sequence creation.

- New Lighting and Photo Studio presets

- Keyboard shortcuts: easy camera selection, and toggling between targets and lights

- Optimized render settings and UI

Atlux λ is now available for purchase at atlux.ai

Featuring:

- 12 Photo Studio presets with lighting setups, cyclorama backdrops

- 14 realistic assets, including studio lighting with rigs and rail systems

- 360-degree turntable for product and model animations and visualization

- One-click render workflow with simplified interface

- 360-degree camera for HDRI creation

- Light painting, batch rendering, shortcuts, and more workflow efficiencies

- Support for Engine versions 5.1 – 5.3 on Windows (Mac version coming soon)

Pricing:

Rental option is $29.50/mo OR as a one time purchase $349.50

To view the Atlux trailer:

https://youtu.be/K29XaA3bqik

About VINZI:

Founded by senior 3D engineer and technical lead Jorge Valle Hurtado, VINZI is an indie software company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for 3D artists. Valle also works as an engineer at Futureverse’s innovation department. His previous experience includes being a build lead and 3D industrial designer at Wētā Workshop, where he worked on projects like "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." He also participated in Dubai's World Expo 2020 as a mechanical and industrial design engineer and is the co-creator of Adobe's Virtual Gallery.

For more information on Atlux visit https://atlux.ai

Atlux λ | Trailer | Visualisation Plugin for Unreal Engine - by VINZI