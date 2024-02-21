Notice to Cetera Customers in Paramus, NJ and Customers of Daniel Snodgrass: Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes Urges All Cetera Advisor Customers to Review Their Accounts and to Contact Us ImmediatelyNEW YORK, NY, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss lawyers KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of Cetera Advisor Networks, Cetera Investment Advisors and former financial advisor Daniel Snodgrass, urging all current and former customers at the firm’s Paramus, NJ branches to contact the firm immediately to discuss legal options at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes reports that the firm has launched an investigation into Cetera’s Paramus, NJ and surrounding branches, and former financial advisor Daniel Snodgrass, following allegations of potential misconduct.
Investors can learn more about their broker/advisor and brokerage firm through FINRA BrokerCheck – a free tool provided by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that discloses brokers’ licensing, employment history, and most importantly, public disclosures including customer complaints and arbitration awards.
If you have accounts at Cetera Advisor Networks’ Paramus, NJ branches, and/or any other Cetera branches, you are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or lawrence@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss recovery options. We do not collect attorney’s fees unless we obtain a financial recovery for you.
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
