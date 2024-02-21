Proofpoint Welcomes New Executives to its Leadership Team

New strategic appointments in human resources, customer success and digital transformation round out the company’s executive committee

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. , a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the appointment of three highly accomplished executives to its executive leadership team. These strategic hires underscore Proofpoint’s commitment to continued growth and innovation as it delivers on its mission to protect people and defend data.



Kim Sullivan has been appointed as Chief People Officer

Kim Sullivan brings more than 25 years of experience and expertise in people, culture, and transformation. Kim has a proven track record of leading and driving strategies that directly improve and impact business outcomes and will play a crucial role in shaping and leading Proofpoint's people initiatives. Kim most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Sitecore, where she accelerated and optimized the company’s people and culture strategies for multiple global, diverse business groups. Celebrated for her visionary approach and transformative mindset, Kim is passionate about finding innovative ways to create sustainable impact through people, culture, and community.

Rohit Dixit has been appointed as Executive Vice President & Chief Customer Officer

With a successful history of driving customer-centric strategies, Rohit Dixit will spearhead Proofpoint’s holistic strategy for customer retention and service. Rohit brings over 30 years of experience in SaaS and technology-enabled service businesses, with a track record of transforming organizations to deliver market-leading advisory services and unparalleled customer experience. An industry veteran, Rohit joins Proofpoint from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where, as Senior Vice President, Advisory & Professional Services he transformed the organization into a record profit-generating business for the company.

Satya Jena joins Proofpoint as Senior Vice President, Digital Platforms

A newly created role, Satya Jena serves as Proofpoint’s Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation. With a diverse background in business transformation, customer experience, product management, and platform engineering, Satya will spearhead Proofpoint’s digital transformation initiatives aimed at accelerating business growth and agility. Reporting to Rémi Thomas, CFO, Satya will drive innovation and business growth through the launch of new business models and digital platforms. Prior to joining Proofpoint, he spent nearly a decade at VMware building and cultivating the company’s digital transformation and monetization capabilities.

"Kim, Rohit, and Satya each bring exceptional expertise, diverse perspectives, and proven track records of success in their respective fields that will fuel Proofpoint’s continued momentum,” said Sumit Dhawan, CEO, Proofpoint. “Their collective passion, relentless pursuit of excellence, and spirit of innovation will be invaluable in fostering our culture, elevating our services for our customers, and accelerating our velocity as the human-centric cybersecurity partner and advisor of choice for the world’s leading organizations.”

These appointments come at a pivotal moment for Proofpoint, as it ended 2023 with exceptional business momentum and record Q4 new business growth.

