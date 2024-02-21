Rental Snowmobile Crash with Injury in Berlin

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Levi Frye

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

February 21, 2024

Berlin, NH – On February 20, 2024 at approximately 3:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a rental snowmobile crash involving two people on the Yamaha Trail Connector in the town of Berlin. A Conservation Officer responded to the scene, along with Berlin Police, Fire and EMS personnel to assist the patients, identified as Laura Espinal, 49, and Alisha Espinal, 31, of West Nyack and Brooklyn, NY, respectively.

Upon investigation of the scene and interview of the parties involved, it was determined that Espinal was operating the machine, which was rented from Northeast Snowmobile and ATV Rentals shortly before the crash. While riding down a straight section of trail, the machine began going off the right side of the trail. Espinal tried to correct the machine by steering left and instead pressed the throttle, causing the machine to accelerate, striking multiple small trees before coming to a rest on its side, throwing both occupants from it. A passing snowmobiler came across the scene and immediately called 911 to report the crash.

Both parties were transported from the scene by the Berlin Fire Department’s rescue UTV to the awaiting Berlin Ambulance. They were subsequently transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment of their injuries.

An interview by a Conservation Officer at the hospital of the two parties confirmed facts that were visible at the scene. Espinal explained that this was her first time riding a snowmobile. Based on witness and operator statements, as well as an on-scene investigation, it appears that operator inexperience is the leading factor in this crash. Alcohol and drug intoxication do not appear to be factors.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind operators to always ride within their limits and be mindful of changing trail conditions.