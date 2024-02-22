KWS Litigation Shapes The Future with Low-Risk Investments and Substantial Returns

KWS Litigation is inviting professional investors to invest in litigation funding KWS Litigation provides low-risk investment opportunities with no direct correlation to conventional financial markets KWS Litigation is ideal for professional investors seeking low-risk alternatives with exceptional returns

KWS Litigation is a pioneering, British litigation funding investment company revolutionising both the legal and investment landscapes.

Our commitment is unwavering—to bridge the gap between individuals and powerful entities, championing a legal system where justice is accessible to all.” — Neil Davis-Berkeley, Managing Director at KWS Law

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KWS Litigation, a pioneering, British litigation funding investment company, is revolutionising the legal and investment landscape by offering a unique opportunity where justice aligns with intelligent portfolio diversification.

Creating a realm where justice and investments intertwine, KWS Litigation champions the cause of consumers who have fallen victim to mis-sold loan agreements and business energy claims through deceptive and fraudulent sales practices. Their disruptive approach, rooted in fundamental legal principles upheld by the High Court, introduces innovative solutions that break new ground.

Inviting individual investors to finance legal cases in exchange for a share of the proceeds and substantial pro-rata returns, investor capital with KWS Litigation is not only low-risk but also shielded by an FCA-regulated broker insurance bond. This opportunity isn't just smart; it generates a positive social impact, shaping a future where justice prevails and investments flourish.

Following a recent landmark judicial review, KWS Law Limited transformed into a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to facilitate the High Court verdict for mis-sold consumers. Out of this restructuring, KWS Litigation emerged as a trading style of KWS Law—an Alternative Business Structure, providing more choices, innovation and transparency.

Regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA: 830165), KWS Litigation operates as an agile and client-centric law firm with a laser focus on identifying legitimate litigation claims. Headed by Neil Berkeley, his team of seasoned legal professionals ensures success in various fields of litigation while prioritising investor risk management.

KWS Litigation's mission is to equalise the legal landscape by offering financial support and legal expertise to claimants. By rectifying the imbalance between individuals and large corporations in the courtroom, they empower individual investors to achieve outstanding returns, disrupting the dominance of major funders supporting large enterprises.

In the UK consumer litigation investment market, characterised by dynamic growth and evolving regulations, KWS Litigation strategically positions itself as a formidable player. Their specialised expertise, robust track record and meticulous approach make them well-suited to attract a diverse array of litigation funders and professional investors.

Furthermore, KWS Litigation recently announced a new equity partnership with a leading claims management firm. Facilitating case acquisition, Addlington-West Group seamlessly pairs its clients—everyday people with meritorious cases—for KWS Litigation.

The consumer litigation investment sector has experienced significant growth, driven by increased compensation pursuits. Moreover, research conducted by law firm Reynolds Porter Chamberlain LLP reveals the top 15 UK litigation funders reported record assets of £2.2 billion on their balance sheets in 2020/21, signifying an 11% increase from the preceding year.

KWS Litigation specialises in distinct categories of consumer litigation cases, including financial services mis-selling. Their rigorous risk assessment and due diligence processes, compliant with litigation and consumer protection regulations, attract investors of all scales, including individual and institutional investors seeking low-risk alternatives with exceptional returns.

The innovative investment model offered by KWS Litigation provides low-risk opportunities with no direct correlation to conventional financial markets. Rigorous selection processes, compliance with regulatory requirements and unique features such as FCA-regulated broker insurance bonds, set a precedent, ensuring a higher potential for returns compared to other asset classes.

For media enquiries or to request the Investor Memorandum, please email: info@kwslitigation.co.uk, telephone (+44) (0) 203 6037591 or visit: www.kwslitigation.co.uk

Addlington-West Group Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 838665).