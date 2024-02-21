LPL Financial Welcomes Bice Wealth Management

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Cubby Bice MBA, AAMS, CRPC has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported serving approximately $130 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Osaic.



Based in Mooresville, N.C., Bice Wealth Management is an independent financial firm committed to helping clients pursue their financial goals. With 25 years of industry experience, Bice has become known for creating comprehensive investment strategies and plans designed to help clients live richer, more fulfilled lives. He is joined by Office Manager Matt Bice, his brother, and two office support members.

“I’ve always wanted to do something meaningful with my career, which is helping my clients choose how and when to spend their time and money,” Bice said. “In doing so, I want to help my clients check off their bucket list items and build an incredible memory book.”

Looking for more investment options, enhanced technology and the freedom to build his practice on his own terms, Bice turned to LPL. He interviewed 12 firms before deciding LPL would be the best fit for his business.

“We have a true competitive advantage moving to LPL, a publicly traded Fortune 500 Company that offers integrated best-in-class technology experiences and an upgrade in service,” Bice said. “We appreciate the autonomy we now have to operate as we see fit. We also look forward to improvements in how we communicate with clients and how they access their account information.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Cubby to the LPL community. We appreciate that he seeks new ways to provide differentiated experiences for his clients. As Cubby builds out his ideal practice, we will continue to invest in technology, business solutions and our innovative wealth management platform to help LPL advisors such as him run efficient businesses and deliver enhanced value to their clients. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Bice Wealth Management.”

