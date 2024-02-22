Addlington-West Group Welcomes Equity Partner KWS Litigation
Representing a powerful alliance, Addlington-West Group welcomes KWS Litigation as its recently appointed equity partner.
Together, we are poised for a journey of unparalleled success, achieving new milestones and setting industry standards for years to come.”KENILWORTH, WARWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM , February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representing a powerful alliance aimed at fostering growth and delivering unparalleled value to clients in both the claims management and investment landscapes, Addlington-West Group welcomes KWS Litigation as its recently appointed equity partner.
Marking a significant milestone in both companies' pursuit of excellence, this strategic partnership will leverage combined expertise and industry knowledge to provide clients with enhanced choices, innovative solutions and heightened transparency. Moreover, the powerful alliance will bring a wealth of expertise and resources designed to drive innovation and maintain industry leadership through strategic initiatives.
Addlington-West Group is a distinguished claims management firm specifically founded to address the challenges of balancing consumer injustice while incorporating recent FCA legislation.
The founders of Addlington-West Group initiated a collaborative effort with the founder of KWS Law Ltd back in 2011. More recently and following a pivotal judicial review, KWS Law Limited underwent restructuring, transforming as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to streamline this review process.
This restructuring led to the establishment of KWS Litigation, operating as a trading style of KWS Law—an Alternative Business Structure, thereby enabling the law firm to offer access to both consumer justice and investment opportunities. KWS Litigation now provides unique opportunities for professional investors to finance mis-sold loan agreement legal cases, including business energy contracts.
Leveraging this collaboration, Addlington-West Group handles the KWS Litigation case acquisition, acting as an Introducer of Clients via its vast pool of legitimate and meritorious prospects. These claimants are everyday people, actively seeking funding and assistance in pursuing claims of financial mis-selling.
Addlington-West Group's approach to claims management ensures that every mis-sold claim is meticulously overseen by knowledgeable and experienced experts, working tirelessly behind the scenes on behalf of their clients. The firm offers a lifeline to those who have suffered financial losses due to misleading advice.
With a proven track record of recovering millions of pounds in compensation for mis-sold financial products, Addlington-West Group has a client-centric approach that involves working on behalf of individuals to prepare, lodge and handle various consumer claims against fraudulent mis-selling, resulting in massive success.
Clients seeking a swift resolution from a proactive and regulated claims management company find a dedicated partner in Addlington-West Group. The company takes complete ownership of mis-sold claims, providing clients with a single point of contact to oversee every aspect of their case. A personalised approach tailored to each situation ensures consistency and quick response times.
Company Director for Addlington-West Group Margaret Bladon excels in navigating the legal intricacies of claims management. Ms Bladon's extensive experience, including roles at Solicitors, Jeffreys, Orrell & Co., positions the team for success.
Magaret Bladon says:
“I envision a future marked by even greater success and positive transformations. Our commitment to excellence, coupled with our unwavering dedication to client satisfaction, positions us as industry pioneers. I predict a future where our innovative approaches and client-centric strategies will continue to redefine the landscape. Together, we are poised for a journey of unparalleled success, achieving new milestones and setting industry standards for years to come.”
Neil Davis-Berkeley, Managing Director for KWS Law says:
“We believe in providing individuals with a voice, especially those who have been marginalised or faced injustices. Litigation funding ensures everyone, regardless of financial means, has access to justice and aligns with our goals for fairness, transparency and the right to seek restitution. Our commitment is unwavering—to bridge the gap between individuals and powerful entities, championing a legal system where justice is accessible to all."
Addlington-West Group's legacy of success is not merely a metric but a philosophy. The firm's commitment to integrity, unparalleled expertise and relentless pursuit of client justice have resulted in handling claims, representing millions of pounds in compensation.
Addlington-West Group is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN:838665).
